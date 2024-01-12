Mile High Morning: Broncos earn top-10 finish in NFL special teams rankings for first time since 2015

The Lead

Following a far-improved performance in 2023, the Broncos' special teams has been honored with a top-10 ranking in an end-of-season special teams rankings.

Rick Gosselin, a Pro Football Hall of Fame voter and longtime NFL writer, released his annual ranking of all 32 clubs on Friday, and the Broncos checked in with the seventh-best unit.

The Broncos have not been ranked in the top 10 of Gosselin's rankings since the 2015 season, and the franchise was ranked no higher than 21st from 2017-2022.

In the first season under Assistant Head Coach Mike Westhoff, Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica and Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Banjo, the Broncos' unit took great strides.

"Special teams," said General Manager George Paton on Tuesday about where the Broncos made the biggest strides in 2023. "We were in the bottom of the league in special teams my first two years here. … That was a big emphasis. We've been trying to get [better], and I give credit to Mike Westhoff, Ben Kotwica and Chris Banjo for what they did. We did bring in some players. You have [WR Marvin] Mims [Jr.], you have [CB] Riley Moss, and you have [CB] Tremon Smith. Special teams was a big jump."