Mile High Morning: Broncos Country welcomes Russell Wilson to Denver

Mar 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

The Lead

Wake up, Broncos Country! Somehow Wednesday was no dream — Russell Wilson is really, truly, a Denver Bronco. After a day with so much excitement, let's look back at how Denver gave Wilson a warm welcome.

