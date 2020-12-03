Mile High Morning: Broncos assistant coach Emily Zaler reacts to Sarah Fuller's historic moment for Vanderbilt

The Lead

When Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Power-5 conference college football game, at least one Broncos coach made sure to watch.

Zaler, who herself made history in Denver as the Broncos' first female coach, told Yahoo! Sports's Dan Wetzel that seeing Fuller kick off the second half with a successful mortar kick felt like a significant moment.

"It's hard to put into words what her kick represented," Zaler told Wetzel. "It was more than a kick."

The visibility of Fuller's moment could have an important impact for years to come, Zaler said.

"The more they see it," Zaler said, "the more they believe."

Zaler is doing that in her own way, too. In her interview with Wetzel, Zaler recalled that when she would watch Arizona Cardinals games, she saw that there were almost never any women on the sidelines. Now she is helping change those ways that appeared for so long to be impossible.

Moving forward, Zaler told Wetzel that she also feels a duty to other women to help create more opportunities in sports.