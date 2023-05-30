Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

May 30, 2023 at 09:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230530_MHM

The Lead

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall is certainly qualified to talk about good wide receiver play.

During his 13-year NFL career, Marshall earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2012 and was selected to six Pro Bowls, two of which came during his four seasons in Denver.

As such, Marshall has spent time around the best players in the game — and he sees that type of potential in Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy joined Marshall recently on his I AM ATHLETE podcast, where the two pass catchers chatted about a variety of topics that included whether Jeudy could enter the conversation as one of the NFL's top receivers.

"You have everything it takes to be a top-five wide receiver," Marshall told Jeudy. "You're that special. I'm a huge fan."

Jeudy acknowledged it has "been a tough few years" to start his career, but he said he's staying patient as he looks to prove himself as one of the league's best.

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead. I know I'm going to get to where I need to go. … It's on God's timing. I'm not really too stressed about it."

Jeudy, though, is putting in the work to make sure he's able to realize his potential — and to capitalize on a late-season surge in 2022.

"The biggest thing really is stamina," Jeudy said of his focus this offseason. "As a receiver, you need to be able to run all day. That's my biggest thing, really working on my stamina. Not getting too tired too fast. If I can run all day and be able to run the routes I can at full speed — not feeling tired — it's a wrap for the DBs."

For more from Jeudy's conversation with Marshall, click here.

Below the Fold

As Jeudy aims to achieve lofty goals, he's aided by having perhaps the best cornerback in the NFL to practice against.

Jeudy said third-year cornerback Pat Surtain II is "the best DB I ever went against — ever, ever, ever" and noted the difficulty of lining up across from him.

"You can't play around with Pat too much," Jeudy said. "The man's different. He's long, he's smart, he's fast."

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Jimmy Butler remembers late friend Demaryius Thomas ahead of NBA Finals

Butler and Thomas first connected in 2014 after the then-Bulls star read about the struggles Thomas went through during his childhood.

news

Mile High Morning: USA Today selects ILB Drew Sanders among potential value picks

The national media outlet selected 13 potential gems from Day 2 or Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Mile High Morning: Motivated by near misses at championship, Mike McGlinchey believes in Broncos' potential

"That's the only thing that matters," McGlinchey said Thursday. "We only play this game to win, to win a Super Bowl and to have that moment in our life that we can always look back [on]. No one can take that away from you."

news

Mile High Morning: The top storylines for Broncos OTAs

The first opportunity to see the new-look Broncos in action has arrived.

news

Mile High Morning: Justin Simmons details involvement in March for Peace, previews Broncos OTAs

For the third consecutive year, Justin Simmons joined Broncos Boys & Girls Club members Naja'Ray West and Nashara Ellerbee for the annual March for Peace.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Football Focus ranks Pat Surtain II among top players under 25

Where does Pat Surtain II stack up against other young players in the NFL?

news

Mile High Morning: Vote Miles the Mascot into the Mascot Hall of Fame

You can help Miles the Mascot earn the highest honor in his field.

news

Mile High Morning: S JL Skinner, C Alex Forsyth share similar path toward finding positional fit

"It was kind of hard to find a position at first," Skinner said Saturday, "but once I found safety, I fell in love with it and I knew it was for me ever since then."

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN identifies the 100 best picks from 2023 NFL Draft

news

Mile High Morning: Miles the Mascot among nominees for Mascot Hall of Fame

Miles the Mascot is among the 18 nominees for this year's Mascot Hall of Fame class.

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN's Todd McShay identifies Broncos' best value pick in 2023 NFL Draft

"I can get behind a ball hawk at No. 83," McShay wrote.

Advertising