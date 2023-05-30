Mile High Morning: Brandon Marshall believes Jerry Jeudy has 'everything it takes' to be a top-5 wide receiver

The Lead

Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall is certainly qualified to talk about good wide receiver play.

During his 13-year NFL career, Marshall earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2012 and was selected to six Pro Bowls, two of which came during his four seasons in Denver.

As such, Marshall has spent time around the best players in the game — and he sees that type of potential in Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy joined Marshall recently on his I AM ATHLETE podcast, where the two pass catchers chatted about a variety of topics that included whether Jeudy could enter the conversation as one of the NFL's top receivers.

"You have everything it takes to be a top-five wide receiver," Marshall told Jeudy. "You're that special. I'm a huge fan."

Jeudy acknowledged it has "been a tough few years" to start his career, but he said he's staying patient as he looks to prove himself as one of the league's best.

"I just know in football, you go through things," Jeudy said. "I just don't let it hold me down, because I know there's better days ahead. I know I'm going to get to where I need to go. … It's on God's timing. I'm not really too stressed about it."

Jeudy, though, is putting in the work to make sure he's able to realize his potential — and to capitalize on a late-season surge in 2022.

"The biggest thing really is stamina," Jeudy said of his focus this offseason. "As a receiver, you need to be able to run all day. That's my biggest thing, really working on my stamina. Not getting too tired too fast. If I can run all day and be able to run the routes I can at full speed — not feeling tired — it's a wrap for the DBs."