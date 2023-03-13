Denver Broncos | News

Mile High Morning: 2023 NFL free agency begins with legal tampering period

Mar 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Ben Swanson

The Lead

The first stage of free agency has begun.

As of 10 a.m. MT, the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, allowing contact between teams and agents of players who will be unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins on Wednesday at 2 p.m. MT.

During the tampering period, teams' front offices may also negotiate with free agents' certified agents or the free agents themselves, if they do not have agent representation.

However, unrestricted free agents must still wait until the league year begins to officially execute their new contracts.

Wednesday will be the deadline for teams to tender restricted free agents with qualifying offers to keep the right of first refusal or to receive compensation if they opt not to match an offer from another team. Teams also have until that time to tender exclusive rights free agents or to exercise options on players with team-option clauses.

As a reminder, here is the list of the Broncos’ free agents entering the 2023 period.

As the Sports Business Journal announced nominees for its 2023 awards, the Broncos make an appearance in the Deal of the Year category. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group's acquisition of the Broncos is up for the honor.

