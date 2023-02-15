An overview of the Broncos' impending 2023 free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Now that the Broncos have found their next head coach in Sean Payton, it won't be long before the team turns its attention toward assembling a roster for the 2023 campaign.

When free agency begins on March 15, the Broncos will have the chance to supplement their roster with new talent. Before that moment, though, Denver must also decide whether to bring back certain players from its 2022 roster.

The following players, listed alphabetically, are set to become free agents when the new league year begins:

Impending unrestricted free agents

Unrestricted free agents are permitted to sign with any team when the new league year begins. Before the start of the legal tampering period in mid-March, the Broncos have exclusive negotiating rights with all of their unrestricted free agents. The Broncos may also choose to use the franchise tag on one of their unrestricted free agents between Feb. 21 and March 7. The transition tag is also available for teams to use.

LB Dakota Allen

T Calvin Anderson

FB/TE Andrew Beck

RB Mike Boone

OL Tom Compton

T Cam Fleming

S Kareem Jackson

DE Dre'Mont Jones

RB Marlon Mack

RB Latavius Murray

CB Darius Phillips

G Dalton Risner

TE Eric Saubert

TE Eric Tomlinson

OL Billy Turner

DL DeShawn Williams

Impending restricted free agents

Restricted free agents may be tendered at a first-, second- or original-round level. If a player is tendered, another team has the option to extend an offer sheet to that player. The Broncos may then match that offer sheet or receive a draft pick that corresponds to the level at which the player was tendered. If a restricted free agent is not tendered, he will become a free agent when the new league year begins.

CB Essang Bassey

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

S P.J. Locke

QB Brett Rypien

Impending exclusive rights free agents

Exclusive rights free agents who are tendered by their team are not permitted to negotiate with other clubs.