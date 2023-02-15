Denver Broncos | News

An overview of the Broncos' impending 2023 free agents

Feb 15, 2023 at 12:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220215_FA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —Now that the Broncos have found their next head coach in Sean Payton, it won't be long before the team turns its attention toward assembling a roster for the 2023 campaign.

When free agency begins on March 15, the Broncos will have the chance to supplement their roster with new talent. Before that moment, though, Denver must also decide whether to bring back certain players from its 2022 roster.

The following players, listed alphabetically, are set to become free agents when the new league year begins:

Impending unrestricted free agents

Unrestricted free agents are permitted to sign with any team when the new league year begins. Before the start of the legal tampering period in mid-March, the Broncos have exclusive negotiating rights with all of their unrestricted free agents. The Broncos may also choose to use the franchise tag on one of their unrestricted free agents between Feb. 21 and March 7. The transition tag is also available for teams to use.

LB Dakota Allen
T Calvin Anderson
FB/TE Andrew Beck
RB Mike Boone
OL Tom Compton
T Cam Fleming
S Kareem Jackson
DE Dre'Mont Jones
RB Marlon Mack
RB Latavius Murray
CB Darius Phillips
G Dalton Risner
TE Eric Saubert
TE Eric Tomlinson
OL Billy Turner
DL DeShawn Williams

Impending restricted free agents

Restricted free agents may be tendered at a first-, second- or original-round level. If a player is tendered, another team has the option to extend an offer sheet to that player. The Broncos may then match that offer sheet or receive a draft pick that corresponds to the level at which the player was tendered. If a restricted free agent is not tendered, he will become a free agent when the new league year begins.
CB Essang Bassey
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
S P.J. Locke
QB Brett Rypien

Impending exclusive rights free agents
Exclusive rights free agents who are tendered by their team are not permitted to negotiate with other clubs.

T Quinn Bailey
ILB Jonas Griffith
OLB Jonathan Kongbo
P Corliss Waitman

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II says Broncos 'understand our goals and our destiny' as team works to rebound

"We know these past couple of years we didn't get to that next step, which is the playoffs, but that's what we're looking forward to," Surtain said.

news

Celebrating Black History Month: A look at the Broncos' connections to HBCUs

These players forever connect the Broncos with the educational institutions that have devoted themselves toward serving African-Americans since the era of segregation.

news

Mile High Morning: An early look at some NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on through the Combine and beyond

While the Broncos do not have a first- or second-round pick, they still have two picks in the top 100.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos Shannon Sharpe, Emmanuel Sanders evaluate what Sean Payton can bring to Denver

"I always felt like he was one or two plays ahead of the defensive coordinator," Emmanuel Sanders said.

news

Broncos mourn the passing of former defensive coordinator Larry Coyer

Coyer, who coached football for more than four decades, spent seven seasons with the Broncos.

news

Sacco Sez: How Gene Mingo began a trail-blazing career with the Broncos

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the humble beginnings to Gene Mingo's pioneering career.

news

Denver Broncos invite Broncos Country to participate in Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Denver Broncos encourage fans to support our communities by participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week (Feb. 12-18), an annual tradition of celebrating and spreading kindness.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware reacts to being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

"It's one of those places in my life where it was life-changing," Ware said of his time in Denver.

news

Super Bowl 50 champion DeMarcus Ware elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The former star pass rusher, who spent the final three seasons of his career in Denver, is now a Hall of Famer.

news

Mile High Morning: DeMarcus Ware's fate for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 to be revealed tonight

Ware is one of 15 Modern-Era finalists, but only five of those men can make the Class.

news

The Making of The Magician: Marlin Briscoe's pioneering path in pro football

In 1968, Marlin Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in modern pro football in America. This is the story of how he came to achieve that, and the legacy he left.

Advertising