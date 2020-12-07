Melvin Gordon nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after Week 13 performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After racking up 131 yards on the ground against the Chiefs in Week 13, Melvin Gordon III has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Gordon averaged 8.7 yards per carry on his 15 rushes, which included the Broncos' longest offensive play of the season, a 65-yard sprint. He also caught one pass for 11 yards.

This is the second time Gordon has been up for the award with the Broncos; he was also nominated for his 107-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Jets in Week 4.

"Melvin's a good back," Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday. "He's been a good back in this league ever since he came into the league with the Chargers. We just think Melvin's a good back. I think his play over the years, not just this year, has proven that."

The other two finalists for the weekly award are Green Bay's Aaron Jones, who had 130 yards and a touchdown, and Giants running back Wayne Gallman, who totaled 135 yards on Sunday. If Gordon does win, he'll be the first Bronco to earn that distinction since Phillip Lindsay in Week 13 of 2018.