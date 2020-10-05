RB Melvin Gordon III nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors after Week 4 performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After running for more than 100 yards in the Broncos' 37-28 win over the Jets, running back Melvin Gordon III was nominated for FedEx's Ground Player of the Week honors.

Gordon will face off against Minnesota's Dalvin Cook and Cincinnati's Joe Mixon.

Fans are able to vote for Gordon until 1 p.m. MT on Wednesday. To vote for Gordon, click here.

Gordon, who joined the Broncos this offseason, ran the ball 23 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He capped his "Thursday Night Football" performance with a 43-yard touchdown run that sealed the Broncos' win.

The Wisconsin product now has 51 total touchdowns in his career, which makes him just the eighth active running back to tally at least 50 combined scores.

His performance against the Jets was also his 10th career 100-yard rushing game.