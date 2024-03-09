Media reports: Broncos agree to acquire 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks from Browns in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — According to media reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have agreed to acquire fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. MT.

Jeudy, whom the Broncos drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games with the Broncos.

The Alabama product's most successful season came in 2022, as he posted 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns on the heels of a late-season surge. In his final season in Denver, though, Jeudy recorded just a pair of touchdowns and did not total more than 81 yards in a game.

With Jeudy headed to Cleveland according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could be in line for more opportunities.

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Head Coach Sean Payton said he expected to see "a lot of growth" from Mims in his second season.

"I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us and trying to find roles," Payton said. "He's playing the same position as Jerry [Jeudy]."