 Skip to main content
Advertising

Denver Broncos | News

Media reports: Broncos agree to acquire 2024 fifth- and sixth-round picks from Browns in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy

Mar 09, 2024 at 11:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

240309_Jeudy
Gabriel Christus/2023 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — According to media reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have agreed to acquire fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Trades cannot become official until the start of the new league year, which begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. MT.

Jeudy, whom the Broncos drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games with the Broncos.

The Alabama product's most successful season came in 2022, as he posted 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns on the heels of a late-season surge. In his final season in Denver, though, Jeudy recorded just a pair of touchdowns and did not total more than 81 yards in a game.

With Jeudy headed to Cleveland according to The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. could be in line for more opportunities.

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Head Coach Sean Payton said he expected to see "a lot of growth" from Mims in his second season.

"I really think the only thing that really stopped his progress as a receiver was us and trying to find roles," Payton said. "He's playing the same position as Jerry [Jeudy]."

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, the Broncos will now hold eight picks — including three fifth-round selections — in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Denver is slated to make its first selection at No. 12 overall.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: RB Jaleel McLaughlin shares deeper meaning behind NFL number

McLaughlin was assigned No. 38 when he joined the Broncos, and it holds special meaning for the young player.
news

Broncos, S Justin Simmons to part ways after eight seasons

Following nearly a decade in Denver, safety Justin Simmons' time as a Bronco will come to a close.
news

Statement from GM George Paton & HC Sean Payton

news

Broncos Combine Roundup: Top quarterback prospects reflect on meetings with Broncos

LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. all spoke about their meetings in Indianapolis with the Broncos' brass.
news

Mile High Morning: Rich 'Tombstone' Jackson, Rick Upchurch honored among top players not yet in Pro Football Hall of Fame

A pair of Broncos Ring of Famers made the Talk of Fame Two list.
news

Broncos name Jamar Cain as Defensive Line Coach

Cain served as the Broncos' Pass Rush Specialist in 2023 after joining Head Coach Sean Payton's staff in March.
news

'I'd always pull up his film': Potential first-round Alabama CBs Terrion Arnold and Kool-Aid McKinstry hone skills by watching Pat Surtain II

"Pat, he's the best cornerback in the game right now," Arnold said.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos improve in NFLPA survey, Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group receives 'A' grade

Head Coach Sean Payton also received strong marks, as he was one of 19 coaches to receive at least an A-minus rating.
news

Scott DiStefano honored with C.O. Brocato Memorial Award for lifetime service in NFL scouting

Western National Scout Sae Woon Jo was also honored in the AFC category as the individual who best ran Pro Days.
news

After journey from Albany to Florida State, could EDGE Jared Verse find NFL home in Denver?

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah assigned Verse to the Broncos as No. 12 in his latest mock draft.
news

2024 Broncos Combine Roundup: A closer look at top edge rushers and defensive linemen

Among the options in the 2024 NFL Draft: a talented interior defensive lineman or a stout edge player who could also bolster the Broncos' pass rush.
Advertising