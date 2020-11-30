Look beyond the stat line. Kendall Hinton's performance vs. Saints was worthy of applause.

Hinton returned to the facility for extra reps and stayed up to study a set of 20-30 plays that he would run from a new perspective.

"I never thought I'd be back in the reins, but as time went on and I felt the guys having my back, it did make me feel comfortable being more vocal and playing that quarterback role that I was familiar with," Hinton said. "So, yeah, it took some time, but after a while it's like riding a bike."

That in itself would make Hinton an impressive story, but the rookie's path to this NFL opportunity hasn't been linear. After being waived by the Broncos following training camp, the receiver — quarterback? — faced a reality that likely didn't involve football.

"A month ago, I was selling fundraisers and just trying to scrape up what I could — trying to stay in shape and figuring out what was next," Hinton said. "I always kept that positive attitude about what was next when it came to football, but reality did hit and I kind of started having to be an adult."

Hinton re-signed to the Broncos' practice squad in early November, but he had yet to be elevated to the active roster for a game.

On Sunday, that changed. Essang Bassey, Hinton's former Wake Forest teammate, wasn't surprised Hinton embraced the challenge.

"I've known Kendall for like five years now, and I've always known he's a competitor," Bassey said. "He's been like a brother to me. I know he's focused going into games and the type of player and type of person he is. It was a lot of pressure on him and it's short notice and he handled it unlike anybody I've ever seen. He was calm and he was focused like he always has been, and you know I was really proud of him. Proud to know him, and like I said, I was really, really proud of how he went about the situation."

The Broncos will certainly hope for better quarterback play as they look ahead to the Chiefs, and with any luck, Lock will be able to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in time to start against the Broncos' division rival.

Hinton's performance, though, is about more than a stat line. It was about a young player ready to embrace a next-man-up attitude in an unprecedented fashion. And, in the process, he got to live out a dream.