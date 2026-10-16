LIVE in-game blog: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks
Oct 15, 2026 at 06:16 PM
The Broncos have regained one of their starting cornerbacks.
The Broncos have added a pair of defensive backs to their game-day roster for "Thursday Night Football" against the Seahawks.
How to watch, listen and live stream the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
"This is why you play the game," quarterback Bo Nix said.
Cornerback Riley Moss could make his return to game action on "Thursday Night Football."
"I feel a ton of responsibility," Singleton says. "If my story saves one person's life, if one person goes to the doctor and it saves their life, that means everything."
"I think this is why you play the game," Nix said of Thursday's prime-time game. "This is why you want to be an NFL quarterback."
Defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones improved to a full participant after being estimated as limited on Monday.
The prime-time matchup will mark the first time in the 2026 season that Denver has worn its throwback threads.
These were a handful of the plays that helped the Broncos surge back to earn their first divisional win of the year.