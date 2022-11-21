Late-game struggles send Broncos to overtime loss vs. Raiders

DENVER — The moments were different. The defining plays were unique.

And yet, it still felt all very much the same.

In the Broncos' 22-16 overtime loss to the Raiders – their sixth one-possession defeat of the year — Denver had its chances.

The Broncos stifled the opposing offense for much of the game, held a late lead and seemed poised to snap a division skid. And yet, they were still handed their seventh loss of the season as they lost their sixth-consecutive game to the Raiders.

Davante Adams running away from Pat Surtain II for a game-winning score will be the lasting image, but the trouble started much earlier.

The Broncos raced out to a 10-0 lead as Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak called plays for the first time this season. Denver's offense posted three plays of at least 15 yards on its opening drive and six in the first half; the unit mustered just two such plays after halftime.

"For me, I want to do whatever I can to help this team," Hackett said. "We're so close, we continually talk about this over and over again. A couple plays here and there, and there's a lot of different outcomes. I have to look at myself first, to see if there's something that I can do to give some kind of spark to the offense. So I thought it would be good if I stepped away from that, let Klint get upstairs to be able to see it from a bird's-eye view up in the box and see if that would help us. It allowed [Offensive Coordinator] Justin [Outten] to be down on the sideline and be able to talk with Russell [Wilson], talk with him about the runs. I thought that would help us, and I wanted to be sure I had that opportunity to give that to him."

Denver, though, would see its odds of winning fall from that opening drive. On a key end-of-half possession, leading 10-7, the Broncos moved the ball into the red zone following a back-shoulder catch by Courtland Sutton on third down. But on third-and-1 from the Las Vegas 3-yard line, Melvin Gordon III lost a fumble, his fifth of the season. While the Broncos recovered, they were forced to settle for a field-goal attempt, which was then blocked.

"He's scored a lot of touchdowns down there for us," Hackett said of Gordon. "He's been in our tank package, our goal-line package. He's had a lot of opportunities there, and he's scored a lot of touchdowns for us. In that situation, he has to be smart with it. He can't fumble. He knows that you just can't do that. That's unacceptable. We have to find a way to get the ball in the end zone."

Added Gordon: "I was sick about it, obviously. I kind of know what comes after that at this point. I shot my own self in the foot. I am a little salty because I was feeling it today. That happened, and I kind of knew that I was going to have to find a way to get back in rhythm. I knew it was going to be tough. I tried to make splashes here and there after it but my share of opportunities kind of dwindled after that, and that was my fault."

Instead of heading to the locker room with a 13-7 or 17-7 lead, the Broncos clung to a field-goal advantage.

Out of the locker room, Denver posted yet another scoreless third quarter. Through 10 games, the Broncos have posted just 10 third-quarter points on offense.