Justin Simmons named Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos safety Justin Simmons has added another accolade to his storied philanthropic career.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association announced that Simmons won its Week 6 NFLPA Community MVP Award. In selecting Simmons, the NFLPA will also donate $10,000 to Simmons' foundation or a charity of his choice.

"My wife Taryn and I are honored to be named this week's NFLPA Community MVP," Simmons said in a statement. "Empowering and educating our youth has always been our passion. Thank you to all those who continue to support our vision. Let's continue to be the difference!"

Even while on injured reserve, Simmons has kept up his dedication to support the Denver community through his endeavors with the Justin Simmons Foundation.

On behalf of their foundation, Simmons and his wife, Taryn, hosted the second annual "An Evening with Justin Simmons" on Oct. 7 to raise funds, put a spotlight on other local groups and award donations of more than $10,000 to three organizations that have done exceptional work in the Denver area.

"We're looking to celebrate the community," Simmons said at the event. "It's great people are here supporting us and our foundation, but our gala is really to celebrate the community of Denver and the amazing work that people are doing here. ... There's just such great work going on in our community, and part of what we do is just shine a spotlight on them."