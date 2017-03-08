'Jack-of-all-trades' Awuzie looking for place in NFL

Ross' speed, though, didn't intimidate Awuzie in December, and it didn't intimidate him at the Combine. The projected Day-2 draft pick said he was happy with the way Colorado's defensive backs kept Ross in front of them in the 41-10 Washington win.

"Oh, [I'm] never scared," Awuzie said. "I'm always confident. And when I'm on the field that's when I'm at home, I'm comfortable. I like to compete. I like to challenge people."

Awuzie is currently challenging NFL executives as they search for the position best-suited for the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back.

That same challenge met Broncos All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris Jr. when he came out of Kansas in 2011. Though Harris excelled with the Jayhawks, he was moved to safety for a period of time. Thus, just like Awuzie, questions arose about where he would play in the NFL. Since his rookie season, however, Harris has been among the top corners and has dominated on both the outside and in the slot.

Though Awuzie has never met Harris, he has watched film on the 5-foot-10 cornerback. And he sees plenty of similarities between him and one of the Broncos' star corner.

"Definitely as a shorter player who can play in the slot or at corner, Chris Harris is definitely one of the best," Awuzie said. "Him, [Tyrann] Mathieu, Brent Grimes, they can slide in and are very versatile. The game I feel has changed like that in the way that teams are spreading it out and you need more corners who can do that."

With the Buffaloes, Awuzie played all over the field. He rotated between cornerback, nickel and both safety slots, which meant he lined up in the box at times. His fluid backpedal allowed him to excel in man coverage, while his closing burst made him a weapon as a slot blitzer, per NFL.com.

That versatility "speaks to my football knowledge," Awuzie said, and he believes his instincts will allow him to succeed no matter where NFL teams choose to play him.