UCHealth Injury Report
#LVvsDEN live injury updates: DE Jonathan Harris and RB Chase Edmonds ruled out vs. Raiders

Nov 20, 2022 at 03:48 PM
DENVER — Please see below for an updating list of the Broncos' injuries from Denver's Week 11 game against the Raiders.

2:11 p.m. MT: Defensive end Jonathan Harris is questionable to return with a knee injury, the team announced. Harris suffered the injury while tackling Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in the first quarter.

2:29 p.m. MT: Running back Chase Edmonds is questionable to return with an ankle injury, the team announced.

3:05 p.m. MT: Defensive tackle D.J. Jones is questionable to return with a hand injury, the team announced. Prior to suffering the injury, Jones recorded a tackle and a pass defensed.

3:39 p.m. MT: Harris and Edmonds have been downgraded to out, the team announced.

3:43 p.m. MT: Jones has returned to the game.

