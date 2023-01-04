Injury Report: WR Kendall Hinton, OL Quinn Meinerz among Broncos to not practice Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Kendall Hinton (chest/foot) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (foot) did not practice Wednesday.

Hinton did not record a catch in the Broncos' Week 17 game against the Chiefs, but he returned three punts for 37 yards. Meinerz did not miss a snap, but he did not participate during Wednesday's practice.

Tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), safety Kareem Jackson (not injury related – rest), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee), cornerback Damarri Mathis (concussion), defensive lineman Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle), tight ends Eric Saubert (knee) and Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee) also did not practice.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (elbow), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and outside linebacker Baron Browning (back) were limited participants.