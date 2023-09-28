Denver Broncos | News

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, S Justin Simmons remain limited ahead of Week 4 game vs. Bears

Sep 28, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) remained a limited participant in practice on Thursday as Denver prepares for Chicago.

Safety Justin Simmons was also limited for the second consecutive day as he returns from a hip injury.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (hip) and defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs) have not practiced this week.

Simmons' potential return to the field against Chicago would be valuable for Denver's defense, according to Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.

"It helps a lot," Joseph said. "Just having an experienced guy who can communicate clearly for your 'backers and front is key. [It helps in] keeping the big plays off you in the front. Obviously having your best players out there, it's a good thing. So, hopefully he goes on Sunday."

The Broncos will announce their game statuses for Week 4 on Friday.

