Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson improves to full participant ahead of matchup vs. Packers

Oct 19, 2023 at 03:05 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are largely healthy ahead of a Week 7 meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

Safety Kareem Jackson (neck) improved to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday, meaning safety Justin Simmons (hip) was the only player limited in Denver's Thursday's practice.

Tight end Greg Dulcich remained out of practice with a hamstring injury.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) remained full participants.

Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.

