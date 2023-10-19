Injury Report: S Kareem Jackson improves to full participant ahead of matchup vs. Packers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are largely healthy ahead of a Week 7 meeting with the Green Bay Packers.
Safety Kareem Jackson (neck) improved to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday, meaning safety Justin Simmons (hip) was the only player limited in Denver's Thursday's practice.
Tight end Greg Dulcich remained out of practice with a hamstring injury.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning (knee/wrist), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quad) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) remained full participants.
Denver will announce its game statuses for Week 7 on Friday.