Injury Report: S Justin Simmons among Broncos to not practice Thursday ahead of Week 17

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Justin Simmons did not practice Thursday with an illness as Denver continued to prepare for a Week 17 game against the Chargers.

Simmons was among the six Broncos on the active roster who did not practice on Thursday. The veteran safety practiced Wednesday before being added to the injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion), outside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), tight end Chris Manhertz (NIR - rest), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (NIR- rest) and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) also did not practice. Sutton, Browning and Washington also did not practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who remains on injured reserve, was also again held out of practice.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) was added to the practice report as a limited participant.

Running back Samaje Perine (NIR - rest) returned to practice, meanwhile, as a full participant. He did not practice on Wednesday. Tackle Alex Palczewski, who remains on IR, was again a full participant.

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (knee) improved to a full participant on Thursday after returning to practice on Wednesday.