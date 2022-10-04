Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson 'super confident' he'll play vs. Colts, expects to have no limitations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Despite a right shoulder injury, quarterback Russell Wilson said he's "super confident" he'll play on Thursday against the Colts.
"I'm doing good," Wilson said. "Hanging in there. You play a competitive game, you get banged up a couple times here and there."
Wilson said he expected to have "no limitations" on Thursday.
Wilson remained listed as a limited participant on the Broncos' estimated practice report. Denver held a walkthrough on Tuesday in place of a full-speed practice.
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) also remained listed as limited. Safety Caden Sterns (hip/chest) was listed as limited after being estimated as a non-participant on Monday.
Outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) and Aaron Patrick (concussion), safety P.J. Locke (concussion) and guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) remained listed as non-participants.
Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist) improved to full participants on the Broncos' estimated report.