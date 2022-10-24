Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: QB Russell Wilson 'day to day' with hamstring injury but 'trending in the right way'

Oct 24, 2022 at 01:37 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Russell Wilson was inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday that Wilson is day to day ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 game vs. Jacksonville.

"We're going to play it by ear," Hackett said. "We're getting on a plane to go to London now, and we'll be able to know a lot more as we move forward on Wednesday, but he's day to day. I know his mindset; he's trending in the right way, and we'll see where it goes from there."

Hackett also noted that running back Mike Boone, outside linebacker Baron Browning and tackle Cam Fleming will not be able to play in Week 8 after suffering injuries against the Jets.

"All of them are going to miss some time," Hackett said. "Mike, he's got an ankle, so it'll be a couple weeks, I think. Same thing with Fleming, and Baron also."

UPDATE [1:43 p.m. MT]: The Broncos placed Boone on injured reserve on Monday.

