Injury Report: KJ Hamler suffers hamstring injury, held out of Thursday's practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler did not practice on Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice.

"It was a non-contact deal," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, "and sometimes it happens."

Asked whether Hamler was considered day to day, Hackett said the Broncos would evaluate the injury.

"It's a hamstring, so those things we have to be sure we're smart with," Hackett said. "So we'll see how it moves forward."

Hamler recorded a crucial catch on the Broncos' go-ahead drive vs. Jacksonville in Week 8, and he has caught seven passes for 165 yards this season.

Denver also added fullback/tight end Andrew Beck to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a limited participant.

Safety Justin Simmons (knee) and tackle Cam Fleming (quad) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after being held out of Wednesday's session. Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin) remained limited.