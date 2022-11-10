Injury Report: KJ Hamler suffers hamstring injury, held out of Thursday's practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver KJ Hamler did not practice on Thursday after suffering a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice.
"It was a non-contact deal," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, "and sometimes it happens."
Asked whether Hamler was considered day to day, Hackett said the Broncos would evaluate the injury.
"It's a hamstring, so those things we have to be sure we're smart with," Hackett said. "So we'll see how it moves forward."
Hamler recorded a crucial catch on the Broncos' go-ahead drive vs. Jacksonville in Week 8, and he has caught seven passes for 165 yards this season.
Denver also added fullback/tight end Andrew Beck to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a limited participant.
Safety Justin Simmons (knee) and tackle Cam Fleming (quad) returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after being held out of Wednesday's session. Cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety P.J. Locke (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (groin) remained limited.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip) did not practice for the second consecutive day, and cornerback Darius Phillips did not practice with an illness.