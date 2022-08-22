Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: KJ Hamler expected to rejoin 11-on-11 action in practice, potentially play vs. Vikings

Aug 22, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos expect KJ Hamler to participate in more 11-on-11 action and potentially play against the Vikings as the team approaches its final preseason game, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"We definitely want him to get out there," Hackett said Monday. "I know he's chomping at the bit. He's one of those guys, you tell him he can't do something, he's not a very happy camper. That's what you want. You want the guys to want to get out there and want to push themselves. I'm excited for him to get out here for both individual, some more team reps, just everything to start incorporating him and seeing what he can do. For me, I just remember him from his college experience and he was a good player then, and so we want to take advantage of that now and see where he's at. We'll see; he might be a guy that needs to get some reps in the preseason game. We're going to communicate and make sure he gets what he needs to get ready."

Hamler returned to participate in individual drills late last week after missing a string of practices.

Hackett said the team also wanted to work rookie tight end Greg Dulcich into the action, but he noted that the Broncos don't want any setbacks with his hamstring injury.

Hackett also reiterated that cornerback Michael Ojemudia will be out for several weeks after suffering an elbow injury in Buffalo, but he said the third-year player will not need surgery.

The Broncos will also be without offensive lineman Tom Compton for a while longer, as Hackett said Compton will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with his back injury.

"[He's] another guy that we're so lucky we're going to be able to have him later on in the season," Hackett said. "He brings so much veteran presence. He's great in the meeting room with all those guys, so we just have to be sure we get him back the right way."

Compton would be eligible to return in Week 5 against the Colts.

