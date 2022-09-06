Injury Report: ILB Jonas Griffith returns to practice for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Everyone on the Broncos' active roster practiced on Tuesday, including inside linebacker Jonas Griffith.

Griffith, who suffered an elbow injury in the Broncos' first preseason game against the Cowboys, returned to practice ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett did not indicate whether Griffith will be ready to play Week 1, but he previously said the team hoped to have Griffith available.

"Right now, everybody's going to be practicing," Hackett said ahead of Tuesday's practice. "We'll have all those guys up and see where they're at."

Hackett noted that he wants offensive lineman Billy Turner to play the entire game in Week 1, and that it will depend on whether Turner feels like he is ready.

"We definitely want him to play the whole game, and I've been with Billy for a long time, so I trust he'll let us know if he's ready to go," Hackett said.