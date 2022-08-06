Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Presented by

Injury Report: G Netane Muti being evaluated for knee injury

Aug 06, 2022 at 02:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220806_Muti

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Netane Muti is being evaluated for a knee injury, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Muti did not practice Saturday during the Broncos' fully padded session. He had not previously missed time with the injury.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee), outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and defensive tackle D.J. Jones also did not practice.

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton had his foot evaluated during practice, but he returned to team drills after missing just a few snaps.

Safety Caden Sterns and wide receiver Kendall Hinton returned to practice after missing the last couple of days.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Broncos eyeing Week 1 return for OLB Randy Gregory and OL Billy Turner, who are 'on track' in recoveries

"They're right on track, and we want those guys for Week 1," Hackett said.

news

Injury Report: S Caden Sterns, OLB Christopher Allen among Broncos held out of Thursday practice

news

Injury report: KJ Hamler, Greg Dulcich take team reps during Broncos' jog-through practice

news

Injury Report: WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss 2022 season with knee injuries

Both players suffered their injuries during Tuesday's practice.

news

Injury Report: Broncos to be 'smart' with CB K'Waun Williams' return, hoping he won't miss much time

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

news

Injury Report: Broncos to slowly work TE Greg Dulcich back into practice

Dulcich, the team's 2022 third-round pick, missed the final two weeks of the offseason program with a hamstring injury.

news

Injury Report: CBs Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby ruled out for #KCvsDEN

"He's got, unusually, two calf injuries," Fangio said of Surtain. "Obviously one in each leg. One is worse than the other. … At any point in the season, he probably would miss two, three games."

news

Injury Report: CB Pat Surtain II 'highly questionable' for #KCvsDEN

The Broncos will already be without Kareem Jackson for the season finale.

news

Injury Report: Drew Lock estimated as limited participant ahead of #KCvsDEN

Denver did not practice on Tuesday, but the team released an estimated practice report ahead of its season finale against the Chiefs.

news

Injury Report: Lock expected to start season finale vs. Chiefs, Risner sidelined

Teddy Bridgewater remains in the concussion protocol, Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Advertising