Injury Report: G Netane Muti being evaluated for knee injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Netane Muti is being evaluated for a knee injury, according to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Muti did not practice Saturday during the Broncos' fully padded session. He had not previously missed time with the injury.
Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (throat), cornerback K'Waun Williams (knee), outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and defensive tackle D.J. Jones also did not practice.
Wide receiver Courtland Sutton had his foot evaluated during practice, but he returned to team drills after missing just a few snaps.
Safety Caden Sterns and wide receiver Kendall Hinton returned to practice after missing the last couple of days.