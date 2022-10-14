Denver Broncos | News

UCHealth Injury Report
Injury Report: G Dalton Risner, ILB Josey Jewell held out of Broncos' Friday practice

Oct 14, 2022 at 03:08 PM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Guard Dalton Risner (back) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) did not practice Friday for the second consecutive day.

"We just want to be sure we cleared that up," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Risner. "We've gone through that process, and we'll see how he is [and if he's] available for the game."

Quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder), running back Mike Boone (foot), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (ankle) improved to full participants on Friday.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon III (neck/ribs), cornerbacks K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow) and Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh), safety Caden Sterns (hip) and offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) remained limited for Denver.

The Broncos will release their game statuses for "Monday Night Football" against the Chargers following Saturday's practice.

