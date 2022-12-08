Injury Report: DT D.J. Jones does not practice Thursday with shoulder injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle D.J. Jones did not practice Thursday due to a shoulder injury, and Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team is being cautious with him.

"It's something he had discomfort [with] today, so we're just taking care of it and taking all precautions," Hackett said.

Jones, who has not missed a game this season, has totaled two sacks, five passes defensed, four quarterback hits and 32 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Fullback/tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), linebacker Dakota Allen (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder/back) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hamstring) also did not practice.

Kicker Brandon McManus (quad - right) and offensive lineman Tom Compton (illness) improved to limited participants after being held out of Wednesday's session. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (ankle), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (illness), inside linebacker Justin Strnad (knee) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (illness) were all added to the injury report as limited participants.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and cornerback K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) remained limited.