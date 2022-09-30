Injury Report: D.J. Jones, Dalton Risner questionable for Week 4 matchup vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive tackle D.J. Jones has cleared the NFL concussion protocol and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Jones returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after being held out of practice earlier in the week.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the Broncos would continue to monitor Jones ahead of the Week 4 game.

Guard Dalton Risner (ankle) is also questionable for Sunday's game. He improved to a full participant on Friday after missing Wednesday's practice and being limited on Thursday.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, guard/center Quinn Meinerz and cornerback Darius Phillips were ruled out with hamstring injuries. Offensive lineman Billy Turner was ruled out with a knee injury.

Meinerz was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice on Friday.

"He's working through that, and we want to be sure that we get him back the right way," Hackett said of Meinerz.