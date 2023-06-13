Denver Broncos | News

'I've always got something to prove': Tim Patrick has high expectations for himself as he returns from injury

Jun 13, 2023 at 05:27 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tim Patrick has heard the common refrain.

Many believe that when a player returns from a serious injury, particularly to the knee, it can take a couple of years before that player reaches his previous heights.

Patrick isn't interested in that narrative.

As he returns from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in last year's training camp, Patrick expects to return to his previous production in 2023.

"I've always got something to prove," Patrick said Tuesday. "I think my whole mindset is just being a better version of myself. I see some of the stuff you guys say and handicap you your first year and then second year [after the injury is] the best year. I throw all that [stuff] out the window. My best year's going to be right after."

In his final two seasons before his injury, Patrick started 31 of a possible 33 games and caught 104 combined passes for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the team's wide receivers in all three categories.

Patrick said he feels good and healthy in his return to the field, and he's working to regain his previous ability to see the entire field while on offense.

"Honestly, I felt great today," Patrick said. "Me [being] out there felt good. I think the thing I need to get back is just seeing the whole field. I think right now, I'm just so tunnel vision of making sure I do the right thing and learning the new offense. … You ever play Madden where [when] your QB's on you see the whole field, when he's off it's small? Right now, mine's just small right now. But I'm going to still make plays. I'm just not seeing the whole field."

Patrick said he always had the mindset that he would return to the field, as the current injury was not as severe as a broken leg he suffered in college. The Utah product, though, did watch film of his own game and lean on his family and teammates to remain positive.

"It's just a daily reminder that it's a long road and it's not going to happen overnight," Patrick said.

The return has been long awaited, and he looked ahead to this day even as he underwent surgery. Patrick said he specifically sought out Dr. Neal ElAttrache for his work with 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

"That was my decision of going to him," Patrick said, "because the guys he has done recently have came back better than they were before."

As Patrick returns to the field, he'll have that same focus.

ROOKIE REVIEW

In Patrick's limited time around second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr., the veteran receiver can already see the Oklahoma product's on-field speed.

"He's fast, I'll tell you that," Patrick said. "He's fast. I think his ceiling is very high and he's going to have a big role this year."

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: 'Always a challenge' to find a pressure player like OLB Frank Clark

Clark's 13.5 career postseason sacks rank first among active players and are third in NFL history.

news

Broncos to honor 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIII team, Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware during Alumni Weekend game vs. Commanders

The Broncos are set to honor some of the franchise's greatest players this fall.

news

Broncos sign OLB Frank Clark

The Broncos have added a proven pass rusher to their defense.

news

CB K'Waun Williams, C Kyle Fuller change jersey numbers

A pair of Broncos players have changed jersey numbers ahead of the start of mandatory minicamp.

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players celebrate Denver Nuggets' NBA Finals championship

Several Broncos players sent congratulatory messages to the new NBA championships after the Nuggets closed out the series in Game 5 on Tuesday.

news

Broncos mourn passing of Ring of Fame kicker Jim Turner

The first kicker inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame, Turner was the Broncos' all-time leading scorer at the time of his retirement in 1979.

news

'There's a rhyme and reason to everything': HC Sean Payton emphasizes detailed focus on situational football

Payton said there's 43 end-of-game, end-of-half or other in-game scenarios for which the team needs to be prepared, and they focused on about eight of them on Thursday.

news

Mile High Morning: Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton look to take next step in Year 2 together

"We can do a wink and a nod and he knows when to go and I know when to switch it," Jewell said. "It's been fun to be able to understand each other's brains and when we're going to do things."

news

Broncos Notebook: How Courtland Sutton is learning from former All-Pro Michael Thomas

"Obviously he had a really good year that year, so to be able to find ways to implement the things he did well into my game, I feel like we'll be able to have a lot of success," Sutton said.

news

'It's all about buying in': Broncos' offensive line believes in group's potential, working toward 2023 improvement

"I think our unit is something to be really excited about," McGlinchey said in late May.

news

Stroud, Gibbs and more: Highlighting the rookies on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

Many of the teams on the Broncos' 2023 schedule added top-tier talent in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, and Denver could well see these players when the respective matchups arrive.

Advertising