'I understand where they're at': How Zach Strief's dual perspective can help him guide Broncos' O-line to improved performance

Payton, who drafted Strief in the seventh round after a tip from late Northwestern head coach Randy Walker, said he knew he wanted Strief to accompany him to Denver.

"There's certain people you get to come across in your lifetime that you just know are achievers, and that you know whatever it is that they don't know, they'll figure out quickly and be successful," Payton said. "He's one of those people. It just so happens that he had a long career of playing offensive line. I know he continued coaching that position last year, but … he was a target. Wherever I went, if I was able to, I [wanted] to hire him as the line coach. … He's a pretty special person."

The former offensive lineman, who had just completed his second season as the Saints' offensive line coach, said he always was going to accept that offer. Strief's coaching career began thanks to Payton, and it continues under his guidance in Denver.

"Obviously, I had a long relationship with him," Strief said. "I was with him as a player for 12 years and then as a coach in New Orleans and, really, after playing as a friend. There are certain things about him that I think when you get away from him for a year that you really appreciate. There's a lot about our personal relationship that made me know that if he asked, I was going to come. I wasn't going to say no to him."

As Strief continues on his young coaching career, he also didn't want to pass up to see how Payton builds a foundation at a new organization.

"The other thing that was really big is this has been a chance for me to see building a program from the backside," Strief said. "I've seen him do this from the front side, and you don't like it as much from the front side. It's a lot more fascinating from where we're at right now. I'm a young coach and the ability to get to see that from somebody like him is invaluable. But at the end of the day, Sean's my guy, and if Sean called, there's no way I'm telling him no. I would be here, and it's a huge honor to get here. Me and my wife say all the time that we're so glad we were able to do it. We love it here, and we're excited for the future here."

Strief, armed with his unique perspective, is now charged with helping the Broncos' offensive line improve. Denver prioritized McGlinchey and guard Ben Powers in free agency, and later added Kyle Fuller, Cam Fleming and Alex Forsyth through the later stages of free agency and the draft. Following the seismic changes, Payton compared the position group to HGTV's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

Strief acknowledged that the resources the Broncos have committed to the room means there's pressure to live up to expectations. And Strief, perhaps channeling the will of a seventh-round pick who played 12 years in the NFL, isn't shying away from that challenge.

"Now listen, there was always going to be pressure no matter what," Strief said. "I'd rather have the pressure of getting these two really good players [in McGlinchey and Powers] to play with the other three really good [starting] players, you know? I think that this group is doing that.

"The pressure on the line always exists, because our failures become team failures, and our successes fortunately are team successes. If you get to the end of the year and it doesn't go well, it was probably us. We've addressed that in the room, and yeah, there's stress with that.