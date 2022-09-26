'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

Added defensive lineman Mike Purcell: "I think one of the biggest things that we kind of wanted was to get a statement win. I think that's one of the biggest ones, against a team like that. A statement win like that is huge."

But the biggest statement may have been in simply what the defense was able to do on the final two 49ers possessions, when San Francisco looked to put together the necessary scoring drives to pull out a win. Instead, Denver's defense forced turnovers on each drive.

On the first, safety Kareem Jackson deflected a pass, which inside linebacker Jonas Griffith intercepted. On the second, Chubb sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on first down, and then safety P.J. Locke knocked the ball out of Jeff Wilson Jr.'s hands for a fumble that Jackson recovered.

"We had to finish it," Chubb said. "We had to make sure we finished it. We had to be the ones to go out there and get the ball back. Then you see Jonas' pick. We were just talking to each other, believing in each other, putting that faith in each other. We came back out; P.J. and K-Jack went crazy.

"You just see the leadership that this team has. The grit. The willingness to win that this defense has. And I feel like honestly it hasn't been here for a while. I feel like we're just getting our swagger back."

The Broncos' defense has had that vibe essentially since halftime of Week 1, after a half in which Seattle scored 17 points. But even with that included, Denver is currently allowing 12 points and 251 yards per game.