'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

Sep 26, 2022 at 01:00 AM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

DENVER — Over the course of Sunday night, the Broncos' defense seemed to only get stronger as the game went on.

Against a team that reached the NFC Championship a year ago behind an offense that ranked seventh in the league, Denver managed to hold San Francisco to just seven points and zero third-down conversions in the first half. In the second, it put points on the board with a safety, posted three sacks, recorded three takeaways and closed the game out with an interception and forced fumble to secure the 11-10 win.

Under the bright lights of "Sunday Night Football," Denver's defense stood tall against one of the league's best units and did its best to announce that it, too, should be considered in that conversation.

"I mean, I don't want to get too brash in saying this, but I think we're the best in the league, man," outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said. "I think we put it on film, we put it on tape, we've just got to keep building off of it."

The foundation appears to be sturdy. On Sunday, the Broncos' defense allowed just 10 points and only one third-down conversion on 10 attempts; held San Francisco to 88 rushing yards, which was less than half of their average heading into the game; and recorded four sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have been known as one of the more innovative offensive teams in the league in recent years. With star tight end George Kittle back in the fold along with do-it-all receiver Deebo Samuel, Shanahan's offense certainly provided a tough test on Sunday night.

"He does some things that have your eyes looking one way and they do something else," defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said. "I think he'll go down as a Hall of Fame head coach, for sure. With those players, too, it makes it real easy for him because they're so doggone talented. Regardless of what their record says right now — thanks to us winning — they're still a Super Bowl-caliber team."

Added defensive lineman Mike Purcell: "I think one of the biggest things that we kind of wanted was to get a statement win. I think that's one of the biggest ones, against a team like that. A statement win like that is huge."

But the biggest statement may have been in simply what the defense was able to do on the final two 49ers possessions, when San Francisco looked to put together the necessary scoring drives to pull out a win. Instead, Denver's defense forced turnovers on each drive.

On the first, safety Kareem Jackson deflected a pass, which inside linebacker Jonas Griffith intercepted. On the second, Chubb sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on first down, and then safety P.J. Locke knocked the ball out of Jeff Wilson Jr.'s hands for a fumble that Jackson recovered.

"We had to finish it," Chubb said. "We had to make sure we finished it. We had to be the ones to go out there and get the ball back. Then you see Jonas' pick. We were just talking to each other, believing in each other, putting that faith in each other. We came back out; P.J. and K-Jack went crazy.

"You just see the leadership that this team has. The grit. The willingness to win that this defense has. And I feel like honestly it hasn't been here for a while. I feel like we're just getting our swagger back."

The Broncos' defense has had that vibe essentially since halftime of Week 1, after a half in which Seattle scored 17 points. But even with that included, Denver is currently allowing 12 points and 251 yards per game.

"That's what we pride ourselves on," Jackson said. "That's what we work for every day. It's coming out and being a dominant defense. All 11 guys, whichever personnel we have on the field. It's all about going out and practicing with a purpose and being able to translate the things we do in practice [and] the film study to the game. I think we did a great job of that tonight. We knew they was going to come out and give us a bunch of different personnels, a lot of motions, a bunch of different looks. I thought we handled it well early, and we was able to make some plays and pulled a win out."

news

Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

"It felt like a playoff atmosphere," ILB Jonas Griffith said. "I think the guys, we all feel like we could do something special after that win."

news

Punter Corliss Waitman, Broncos' special teams key to victory over the 49ers

"[Special teams] got their job done as a unit when it mattered most," left guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'When we needed it, he did it': Russell Wilson shows off vintage mobility to lead Broncos on go-ahead touchdown drive

"Really in the fourth quarter, I had to kind of use my legs and take over and just kind of move around and find some first downs," Wilson said.

news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Broncos vs. 49ers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 3

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 3 game vs. San Francisco.

news

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers on September 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense capitalize against a tough 49ers defense?

San Francisco has had plenty of success in recent years, as the 49ers advanced to a Super Bowl and made an NFC Championship Game appearance last season. In this Week 3 matchup, the Broncos are embracing that challenge.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, among 10 Broncos listed as questionable for matchup with 49ers

"He's doing a good job," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for the team. We'll see, continually, day by day."

