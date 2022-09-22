How the Broncos supported youth coming out of the juvenile justice system by hosting Café Momentum

DENVER — Anyone who attended this year's Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers would tell you that the event was a smashing success.

On the grass lawn just outside Empower Field at Mile High, players, fans and community members mingled under the warm glow of string lights. As the crowd danced along to lively funk and soul tunes, they were enveloped by the aromas of slow-cooked barbecue, sizzling spring rolls, cheesy nachos and much, much more.

The gourmet-style tailgate, which benefits Denver Broncos Charities and Food Bank of the Rockies, hosted more than 30 restaurant concepts that created unique dishes for attendees to sample. Dozens of Broncos players attended, taking time to chat and take pictures with members of the community, and some even ran booths — kicker Brandon McManus prepared and served his own dish, while defensive tackle D.J. Jones helped his dad, Big Dave, hand out his signature barbecue.

It was a joyful evening of food, music, family and community — but more importantly, it raised money for many different charitable causes.

Among the local Denver restaurants and chefs serving up a myriad of cuisines, one booth stood apart from the rest.

At first glance, Café Momentum looked to be another fine dining establishment. It offered artfully crafted tostadas topped with coffee-rubbed New York strip loin, cotija cheese, a pickled corn and red onion relish and micro cilantro. The delectable dish was bursting with flavor, but it was not just the premium ingredients that made this restaurant special.

In addition to being an upscale restaurant, Café Momentum is a nonprofit professional training program for youth who have been incarcerated or involved in the juvenile justice system. Pioneered in Dallas, the organization provides justice-impacted teens ages 15-19 with a paid internship at the restaurant, where they can develop skills in cooking, serving, hosting and many other areas.

While obtaining work experience, the interns also receive education and psychological support that helps them flourish and maximize their potential. Sarah Vazquez, Café Momentum's national marketing director, outlined the organization's mission while handing out tostadas to the attendees.

"We work with youth coming out of the juvenile justice system," Vazquez said. "We're based out of Dallas, and in addition to a fine dining restaurant, we are a 12-month program. We have a school [where] the kids can get their high school diploma; we have on-site case managers and on-staff psychologists to help, and we are expanding."

Vazquez was joined by JD, a former intern who worked his way up to become a restaurant associate. JD was involved in the juvenile justice system, but he turned his life around after getting the opportunity to work with Café Momentum.

JD helped prepare Café Momentum's dish for Taste of the Broncos by frying the tortillas, and he shared his story with the Broncos players and community members who stopped by their booth.