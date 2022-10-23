Denver Broncos | News

Hall of Famers Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe stress patience, hopeful turnaround is on its way for 2022 Broncos

Oct 23, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and Shannon Sharpe recognize the Broncos have not enjoyed an ideal start to the 2022 season, but both former Broncos are hopeful the team can turn things around.

"It's early, and obviously it's been disappointing so far," Davis told DenverBroncos.com on Saturday. "Let's be honest. Can't sugarcoat it. We expected things to happen faster. But I'm also a guy that I think about a process, and there are steps. The season isn't over. We've only played six games — [there are] 11 more games to play."

Davis, who joined Sharpe and many of his former teammates in Denver on Saturday night for a 25th anniversary celebration of the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII season, echoed the thoughts of many current Broncos when he noted the ability of teams to find a rhythm and go on a season-changing run.

"The great things about sports is that you can have that moment where everything just clicks," Davis said. "You've been working your butt off, it might seem like everything is not working, but you have a game where it just clicks and then you can get on a roll. And that's what I'm believing that can happen or hoping it can happen."

Through six games, though, Davis mostly believes the Broncos must stay patient as the team adjusts to newness across the organization.

"Overall, I think we've all been disappointed in how it's started off, but it hasn't been a lack of effort," Davis said. "It's just they're still trying to jell. It's a new team, you've got a new head coach … it's been relatively new with everything. That doesn't happen overnight. It is a process. This is again 'coach speak,' but trust the process. Trust the process. Let's lean more into it, work harder — or keep working hard — and hoping things will start to materialize."

Sharpe, who also noted the Broncos' new quarterback in Russell Wilson and new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, said he hopes Denver can take the first step toward success in their Week 7 matchup with the Jets.

"Hopefully they get it turned around [on Sunday]," Sharpe told DenverBroncos.com on Saturday. "Hopefully [Sunday] is a step in the right direction against a very good Jets team, which would do a lot for the guys' confidence."

With the 1997 world champions looking on, Sharpe believes the Broncos will deliver on that hope.

"I'm expecting them to come out here and play one of their better football games," Sharpe said.

