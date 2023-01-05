Denver Broncos | News

Former Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

Jan 04, 2023 at 06:29 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

Former outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who played for the Broncos for three seasons and helped the franchise win Super Bowl 50, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Ware is one of 15 Modern Era finalists, which the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday evening. There are also three Seniors finalists and one Coach/Contributor finalist. This is Ware's second time as a finalist, as he was also selected a year ago in his first year of eligibility.

A four-time first-team All Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Ware made his name as one of the best pass-rushers in NFL history. Since the league started tracking sacks in 1982, Ware ranks ninth in career sacks and he led the league in the stat in two separate seasons.

The Auburn, Alabama native entered the NFL in 2005 as a first-round pick by the Cowboys and became one of the league's best players quickly for Dallas. From 2006 through 2012, Ware made the Pro Bowl and was a first- or second-team All Pro each season.

After becoming the Cowboys' all-time leader in sacks in 2013, Ware became a free agent and looked to continue his NFL career elsewhere. He found a new home in Denver, joining a star-studded roster that had Super Bowl aspirations.

With the Broncos, Ware continued to excel, earning two more Pro Bowl selections and recording another season with double-digit sacks.

Then, in 2015, he experienced the most team success in his career, as Denver marched to Super Bowl 50.

As an integral part of one of the greatest defenses in league history, Ware was instrumental during the Broncos' postseason run as he recorded 3.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery over three games. In the divisional round against the Steelers, he recovered a key fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead touchdown and then ended Pittsburgh's next drive with a sack on fourth down. The following week against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Ware led the team with seven quarterback hits on Tom Brady, helping secure Denver's berth in Super Bowl 50. In the lone first Super Bowl appearance of his career, Ware continued his run with two sacks and four quarterback hits, helping ensure that he and the Broncos would hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Ware played one more season with the Broncos and added four more sacks to his ledger before retiring from the league. He finished his career with 138.5 sacks, 657 total tackles, 171 tackles for loss, 35 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed and three defensive touchdowns.

Whether Ware will be inducted in 2023 will be decided by the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The Class of 2023 will be announced during the "NFL Honors" broadcast on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. MT.

As many as five Modern Era finalists can be elected to this year's class.

Photos: Hall of Fame finalist DeMarcus Ware's time in Denver

Flip back through photos of DeMarcus Ware's Broncos career, from when he signed as a free agent to winning Super Bowl 50 and beyond.

DeMarcus Ware signs his NFL free agency contract on March 12, 2014.
1 / 72

DeMarcus Ware signs his NFL free agency contract on March 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware speaks to the media during his free agency signing press conference on March 12, 2014.
2 / 72

DeMarcus Ware speaks to the media during his free agency signing press conference on March 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Retired from play for the day, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and DeMarcus Ware (94) converse on the sidelines during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in San Jose, CA. August 17, 2014.
3 / 72

Retired from play for the day, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and DeMarcus Ware (94) converse on the sidelines during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in San Jose, CA. August 17, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) high fives head coach John Fox before action against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. August 17, 2014.
4 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) high fives head coach John Fox before action against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. August 17, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014
5 / 72

DeMarcus Ware enters the field during player introductions before the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field in Denver,Colo. September 14, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware displays a peace sign during pregame warmups prior to kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014
6 / 72

DeMarcus Ware displays a peace sign during pregame warmups prior to kick-off against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA. September 21, 2014

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware tries wrestling New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) to the turf on a 3rd quarter play in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.
7 / 72

DeMarcus Ware tries wrestling New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) to the turf on a 3rd quarter play in the NFL game at MetLife Stadium October 12, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo at Denver Broncos practice at Dove Valley in Englewood, Colorado on October 31, 2014.
8 / 72

DeMarcus Ware poses for a photo at Denver Broncos practice at Dove Valley in Englewood, Colorado on October 31, 2014.

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) wraps up St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason (27) during fourth quarter action against the St. Louis Rams during the game at Edward Jones Dome in Saint Louis, MO, November 16, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
9 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) wraps up St. Louis Rams running back Tre Mason (27) during fourth quarter action against the St. Louis Rams during the game at Edward Jones Dome in Saint Louis, MO, November 16, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware turns upfield for yardage after intercepting a Kansas City Chiefs pass during third quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City , MO November 30, 2014.
10 / 72

DeMarcus Ware turns upfield for yardage after intercepting a Kansas City Chiefs pass during third quarter action in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City , MO November 30, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware and teammates wait in the tunnel during pregame player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
11 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and teammates wait in the tunnel during pregame player introductions before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 07, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after he fumbled the ball during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
12 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after he fumbled the ball during second quarter action against the Oakland Raiders during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 28, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) holds up the shoe of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) after a tackle during first quarter action in the NFL divisional playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 11, 2015.
13 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) holds up the shoe of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) after a tackle during first quarter action in the NFL divisional playoff game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 11, 2015.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware pushes a weighted sled during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015
14 / 72

DeMarcus Ware pushes a weighted sled during the first day of offseason training at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood, CO. April13, 2015

Eric Lars Bakke/2015, Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) interacts with fans at Denver Broncos training camp August 1, 2015 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood,CO.
15 / 72

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) interacts with fans at Denver Broncos training camp August 1, 2015 at the UCHealth Training Center in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) records a safety during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, August 29, 2015.
16 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) records a safety during second quarter action of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, August 29, 2015.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) during second quarter action against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 13, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates during the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
18 / 72

DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates during the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 17, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Denver won 31-24. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) DeMarcus Ware (94) and Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrate and acknowledge fans in the closing seconds after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)
19 / 72

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) DeMarcus Ware (94) and Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrate and acknowledge fans in the closing seconds after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-24 in the NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO September 17, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)

DeMarcus Ware brushes off Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) aside on a pass rush during second quarter action in the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI September 27, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
20 / 72

DeMarcus Ware brushes off Detroit Lions offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) aside on a pass rush during second quarter action in the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI September 27, 2015. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
21 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during first quarter action in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, October 4, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), causing a fumble that Green Bay recovered in the end zone for a safety during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus
22 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), causing a fumble that Green Bay recovered in the end zone for a safety during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 01, 2015. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware with his son on the field after the Denver Broncos defeated the San Diego Chargers 17-3 in the NFL game in San Diego, Calif. December 6, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)
23 / 72

DeMarcus Ware with his son on the field after the Denver Broncos defeated the San Diego Chargers 17-3 in the NFL game in San Diego, Calif. December 6, 2015. (Eric Bakke via AP)

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the game ball after recovering the game-sealing fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
24 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the game ball after recovering the game-sealing fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) is all smiles postgame in the locker room as he celebrates with teammates after he recovered a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) fumble to secure an overtime win over the Bengals 20-17. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
25 / 72

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) is all smiles postgame in the locker room as he celebrates with teammates after he recovered a Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron (5) fumble to secure an overtime win over the Bengals 20-17. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware speaks to teammates in a huddle before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
26 / 72

DeMarcus Ware speaks to teammates in a huddle before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 17, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) recovers a fumble during fourth-quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. The fumble recovery set up the Broncos' game-wining touchdown. Photo by Ben Hays.
27 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware (94) recovers a fumble during fourth-quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, January 17, 2015. The fumble recovery set up the Broncos' game-wining touchdown. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
DeMarcus Ware celebrates the Broncos' AFC Championship victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 24, 2016, in Denver, CO. The Broncos won 20-18 to advance to Super Bowl. (Tom Hauck via AP)
28 / 72

DeMarcus Ware celebrates the Broncos' AFC Championship victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, January 24, 2016, in Denver, CO. The Broncos won 20-18 to advance to Super Bowl. (Tom Hauck via AP)

DeMarcus Ware high-fives his son during the postgame celebration on the field after the Broncos won the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
29 / 72

DeMarcus Ware high-fives his son during the postgame celebration on the field after the Broncos won the AFC Championship Game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, January 24, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) gives Von Miller a celebratory hug postgame after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
30 / 72

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) gives Von Miller a celebratory hug postgame after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware huddles the team postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
31 / 72

DeMarcus Ware huddles the team postgame in the locker room after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff game at Denver, Colo. January 24, 2016. (© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware waves as he enters the SAP Center during Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
32 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware waves as he enters the SAP Center during Opening Night for Super Bowl 50 on Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) pour Gatorade on Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the closing seconds of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
33 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) pour Gatorade on Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in the closing seconds of Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
34 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
35 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. Denver won 24-10. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is interviewed at the end of the game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
36 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) is interviewed at the end of the game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 24-10 to win Super Bowl 50. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

DeMarcus Ware (94), Von Miller (58) and Peyton Manning (18) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
37 / 72

DeMarcus Ware (94), Von Miller (58) and Peyton Manning (18) celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos beat the Panthers 24-10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip
DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
38 / 72

DeMarcus Ware (94) and Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak celebrate after their win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) and Peyton Manning (18) begin celebrating on the sidelines during the final seconds of the fourth quarter as Denver leads the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
39 / 72

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) and Peyton Manning (18) begin celebrating on the sidelines during the final seconds of the fourth quarter as Denver leads the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in the NFL Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
DeMarcus Ware and Tyler Polumbus celebrate after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
40 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and Tyler Polumbus celebrate after Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara, Calif. February 7, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/© Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for the NFL football Super Bowl champions, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
41 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for the NFL football Super Bowl champions, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning pose with the Lombardi Trophy during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship parade in Denver, Colo. February 9, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
42 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning pose with the Lombardi Trophy during the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 championship parade in Denver, Colo. February 9, 2016 (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos/2016,Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
43 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) celebrates following Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The Broncos won 24-10. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Denver Broncos defensive end and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist DeMarcus Ware speaks on stage during 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
44 / 72

Denver Broncos defensive end and Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist DeMarcus Ware speaks on stage during 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre on Friday, April 29, 2016 in Chicago. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller sign footballs at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
45 / 72

Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller sign footballs at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
46 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller at the White House on June 6, 2016. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware during the Super Bowl 50 Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 72

DeMarcus Ware during the Super Bowl 50 Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller react after receiving their Super Bowl rings during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller react after receiving their Super Bowl rings during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning during Denver Broncos Super Bowl Ring Ceremony in Denver, Colo. on June 12, 2016.
49 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and Peyton Manning during Denver Broncos Super Bowl Ring Ceremony in Denver, Colo. on June 12, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware shows off his Super Bowl ring during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 72

DeMarcus Ware shows off his Super Bowl ring during the Ring Ceremony at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, June 12, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware — performing as a musician at the 2016 Taste of the Broncos — walks to the outdoor stage with his band at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 14, 2016. (Ben Swanson)
51 / 72

DeMarcus Ware — performing as a musician at the 2016 Taste of the Broncos — walks to the outdoor stage with his band at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on June 14, 2016. (Ben Swanson)

DeMarcus Ware looks at a birthday cake made for him by Voodoo Doughnut. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
52 / 72

DeMarcus Ware looks at a birthday cake made for him by Voodoo Doughnut. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) runs off the field with a commemorative football after a win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won, 21-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
53 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) runs off the field with a commemorative football after a win against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Denver. The Broncos won, 21-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) hugs Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after game action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
54 / 72

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) hugs Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) after game action against the Carolina Panthers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, September 08, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware gives a thumbs up to a fan during warmups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
55 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware gives a thumbs up to a fan during warmups before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
This Oct. 30, 2016 photo shows Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) smiling prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Denver. Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
56 / 72

This Oct. 30, 2016 photo shows Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) smiling prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in Denver. Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who sustained a concussion last weekend at Kansas City. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
57 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) gets the crowd hyped up during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
58 / 72

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) gets the crowd hyped up during first quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) line up against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
59 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) line up against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) knocks the ball out of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' (17) hand during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
60 / 72

Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) knocks the ball out of San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' (17) hand during second quarter action against the San Diego Chargers during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, October 30, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware peers out a door on a military vehicle on the USAA Salute To Service Caravan on November 8, 2016. (Caroline Deisley)
61 / 72

DeMarcus Ware peers out a door on a military vehicle on the USAA Salute To Service Caravan on November 8, 2016. (Caroline Deisley)

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) boards the plane during the team's travel on December 10, 2016 to Nashville for a game against the Titans. (Ben Swanson)
62 / 72

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) boards the plane during the team's travel on December 10, 2016 to Nashville for a game against the Titans. (Ben Swanson)

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at the Titans' 1-yard line, forcing a punt during the 2016 NFL week 14 regular season football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The sack was the final one of Ware's career. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
63 / 72

Denver Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at the Titans' 1-yard line, forcing a punt during the 2016 NFL week 14 regular season football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The sack was the final one of Ware's career. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

DeMarcus Ware and T.J. Ward pose for a photo prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN December 11, 2016.
64 / 72

DeMarcus Ware and T.J. Ward pose for a photo prior to kickoff against the Tennessee Titans in the NFL game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN December 11, 2016.

Eric Lars Bakke/© Eric Lars Bakke
DeMarcus Ware runs through fog from the tunnel during pregame player introductions against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus
65 / 72

DeMarcus Ware runs through fog from the tunnel during pregame player introductions against the New England Patriots during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, December 18, 2016. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94), aka DeMarcus Claus, rides a bike at the Boys & Girls Club holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on December 20, 2016. Ninety club members were welcomed for a party with free bicycles. (Caroline Deisley)
66 / 72

Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware (94), aka DeMarcus Claus, rides a bike at the Boys & Girls Club holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on December 20, 2016. Ninety club members were welcomed for a party with free bicycles. (Caroline Deisley)

Caroline Deisley
Demaryius Thomas and Von Miller present DeMarcus Ware with a framed jersey during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
67 / 72

Demaryius Thomas and Von Miller present DeMarcus Ware with a framed jersey during the practice at UC Health Training Facility in Centennial, CO, May 02, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Demarcus Ware stands in the north end zone with his family and is honored during second quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus
68 / 72

Demarcus Ware stands in the north end zone with his family and is honored during second quarter action against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile high in Denver, Colo., September 17, 2017. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/©Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Ware greets Peyton Manning during voluntary team activities at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, May 31, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
69 / 72

DeMarcus Ware greets Peyton Manning during voluntary team activities at UCHealth Training Center in Centennial, CO, May 31, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Pass Rush Consultant (and former outside linebacker) DeMarcus Ware during practice at UCHealth Training Center on September 26, 2018.
70 / 72

Pass Rush Consultant (and former outside linebacker) DeMarcus Ware during practice at UCHealth Training Center on September 26, 2018.

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
DeMarcus Ware displays a pass-rush move with Aaron Donald at Von Miller's third annual Pass Rush Summit on June 6, 2019 at UNLV in Las Vegas.
71 / 72

DeMarcus Ware displays a pass-rush move with Aaron Donald at Von Miller's third annual Pass Rush Summit on June 6, 2019 at UNLV in Las Vegas.

Aric DiLalla
Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware talks with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
72 / 72

Former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware talks with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway before the Broncos' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

