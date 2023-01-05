Former Broncos OLB DeMarcus Ware named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

With the Broncos, Ware continued to excel, earning two more Pro Bowl selections and recording another season with double-digit sacks.

Then, in 2015, he experienced the most team success in his career, as Denver marched to Super Bowl 50.

As an integral part of one of the greatest defenses in league history, Ware was instrumental during the Broncos' postseason run as he recorded 3.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four tackles for loss and a fumble recovery over three games. In the divisional round against the Steelers, he recovered a key fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a go-ahead touchdown and then ended Pittsburgh's next drive with a sack on fourth down. The following week against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, Ware led the team with seven quarterback hits on Tom Brady, helping secure Denver's berth in Super Bowl 50. In the lone first Super Bowl appearance of his career, Ware continued his run with two sacks and four quarterback hits, helping ensure that he and the Broncos would hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Ware played one more season with the Broncos and added four more sacks to his ledger before retiring from the league. He finished his career with 138.5 sacks, 657 total tackles, 171 tackles for loss, 35 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 25 passes defensed and three defensive touchdowns.

Whether Ware will be inducted in 2023 will be decided by the Hall of Fame's Selection Committee ahead of Super Bowl LVII. The Class of 2023 will be announced during the "NFL Honors" broadcast on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. MT.