Denver Broncos | News

Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

Sep 26, 2022 at 12:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — When is a win more than just a win?

When can a victory spur a team forward and start a run?

When does an emotional triumph push a team toward more success?

And is the Broncos' 11-10 win over the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football" that type of game?

If the reaction of Broncos players after the come-from-behind victory is any indication, it just might be.

"It was insane," inside linebacker Jonas Griffith said of the locker room environment after the win. "It felt like a playoff atmosphere. I think the guys, we all feel like we could do something special after that win."

For much of Sunday's game, the Broncos' offense was unable to gain much traction. And as the unit struggled to pick up first downs, the Denver defense did its part. A fourth-quarter field goal, though, seemed to push the Broncos to the edge.

At that juncture, San Francisco held a 10-5 lead — and the Broncos desperately needed to respond. Over the following 10 minutes and 14 seconds of game play, they did just that. The Broncos' offense found a way to embark on a go-ahead 80-yard touchdown drive, and Denver's defense forced turnovers on back-to-back San Francisco drives while clinging to a one-point lead.

When P.J. Locke ripped the ball the ball from Jeff Wilson Jr. and Kareem Jackson recovered, the Empower Field at Mile High crowd roared — and the Broncos earned a victory that was as sweet as it was improbable.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Broncos had just a 22 percent chance of winning early in the fourth quarter. Denver, though, stayed together throughout the struggles — and the Broncos found a way to win.

"It was great to see the team stick together," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "That's a great sign for all of us. We knew it was going to be a game like that. A very good defense — the 49ers. Obviously we have a very good defense too. So we just wanted to make sure we were as efficient as we could, not do anything crazy, not do anything stupid. And I think the guys stuck to the plan. We needed a big drive there at the end, [and] Russell came through. He started running around, making plays. It was a thing of a beauty. In the end, it was about having one more point than the other team. I give so much credit to the 49ers. They're a phenomenal team — their defense, their offense. They're a very good team. That was a heck of a battle."

With the win, the Broncos have now earned two consecutive victories and are tied with Kansas City on top of the AFC West. On a day in which the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders all lost, the Broncos gained valuable ground on its division. Denver heads to Las Vegas in Week 4 for a matchup with the 0-3 Raiders, and the Broncos will then host the 1-1-1 Colts on "Thursday Night Football."

Ahead of those matchups, the Broncos know they must improve — and Hackett believes there's a benefit to making those changes after a victory.

"I think that as a coach, you always want to coach harder when you win, because there's still so many things that we need to correct," Hackett said. "Offensively, [and] there's probably some things even on defense, even though it was a great game. There's always going to be things that we can correct. We all want to grow as a team. We want to be better on special teams, offense, defense. When you win, you have that ability to coach even harder. For us, to build off of it, heck we had a good win last week. We had another one this week. However we have to win, we're going to do everything we can. We just want to be sure we all stick together."

While the Broncos are working through some kinks on offense, it's entirely possible they could hold a 4-1 record just 10 days after their comeback win over San Francisco.

And as the Broncos move forward, their main focus will be on adding up those victories.

"The best thing you can do is stack wins," Wilson said. "The best thing we can do is stack wins. … I know how hard these wins are. Fortunately, I've won a lot of games here over my lifetime in the NFL. Those games you don't take for granted. Once you get that one [win], it's 'OK, here we go. Let's try to get the next one. Whatever it takes, whatever it takes, whatever it takes.' It just takes what it takes.

"… I think that it's fun. Winning's fun. There's nothing better than winning."

With any luck, Sunday night's victory can help launch the Broncos toward many more to come.

Related Content

news

'I think we're the best in the league': Broncos defense makes a statement in win over 49ers

"I feel like we're just getting our swagger back," Bradley Chubb said.

news

Punter Corliss Waitman, Broncos' special teams key to victory over the 49ers

"[Special teams] got their job done as a unit when it mattered most," left guard Dalton Risner said.

news

'When we needed it, he did it': Russell Wilson shows off vintage mobility to lead Broncos on go-ahead touchdown drive

"Really in the fourth quarter, I had to kind of use my legs and take over and just kind of move around and find some first downs," Wilson said.

news

Cover 4: Broncos earn 11-10 come-from-behind prime-time win over 49ers

These are the players and plays that led to the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

#SFvsDEN live injury updates: OLB Baron Browning, DT D.J. Jones questionable to return

Browning suffered a knee injury, while Jones experienced a head injury.

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Broncos vs. 49ers game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 3

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 3 game vs. San Francisco.

news

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers on September 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense capitalize against a tough 49ers defense?

San Francisco has had plenty of success in recent years, as the 49ers advanced to a Super Bowl and made an NFC Championship Game appearance last season. In this Week 3 matchup, the Broncos are embracing that challenge.

news

Injury Report: Jerry Jeudy returns to practice, among 10 Broncos listed as questionable for matchup with 49ers

"He's doing a good job," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of Jeudy. "He's doing everything he can. He wants to be out there. He wants to be out there for the team. We'll see, continually, day by day."

Advertising