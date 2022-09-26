Following emotional win over 49ers, Broncos will look to continue stacking victories

With the win, the Broncos have now earned two consecutive victories and are tied with Kansas City on top of the AFC West. On a day in which the Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders all lost, the Broncos gained valuable ground on its division. Denver heads to Las Vegas in Week 4 for a matchup with the 0-3 Raiders, and the Broncos will then host the 1-1-1 Colts on "Thursday Night Football."

Ahead of those matchups, the Broncos know they must improve — and Hackett believes there's a benefit to making those changes after a victory.

"I think that as a coach, you always want to coach harder when you win, because there's still so many things that we need to correct," Hackett said. "Offensively, [and] there's probably some things even on defense, even though it was a great game. There's always going to be things that we can correct. We all want to grow as a team. We want to be better on special teams, offense, defense. When you win, you have that ability to coach even harder. For us, to build off of it, heck we had a good win last week. We had another one this week. However we have to win, we're going to do everything we can. We just want to be sure we all stick together."

While the Broncos are working through some kinks on offense, it's entirely possible they could hold a 4-1 record just 10 days after their comeback win over San Francisco.

And as the Broncos move forward, their main focus will be on adding up those victories.

"The best thing you can do is stack wins," Wilson said. "The best thing we can do is stack wins. … I know how hard these wins are. Fortunately, I've won a lot of games here over my lifetime in the NFL. Those games you don't take for granted. Once you get that one [win], it's 'OK, here we go. Let's try to get the next one. Whatever it takes, whatever it takes, whatever it takes.' It just takes what it takes.

"… I think that it's fun. Winning's fun. There's nothing better than winning."