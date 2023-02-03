Five things to know about new Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

3. Payton's first season in New Orleans was the stuff of legend

The year before Payton was hired, there was farmore on the mind of New Orleans residents, as Hurricane Katrina had decimated the city. The Saints' Superdome home became a refuge for those in need of shelter and support, and the football team itself relocated to San Antonio as it played out a draining 2005 season. After going 3-13, the organization returned to New Orleans and brought in Payton to lead the team. Change was the defining characteristic of the offseason; as Robert Mays noted for The Ringer, 11 of New Orleans' starters were new to the team.

In inspirational fashion, Payton led the Saints to a hot start. They began the year 2-0 with a pair of road wins, and then they returned home for their first game at the Superdome since Katrina made landfall. In an emotional game — "I think every player at some point shed a tear, especially if he was on the team the year before," running back Deuce McAllister said — the Saints defeated the division rival Falcons 23-3, with Steve Gleason's blocked punt standing as the game's most indelible play.

As New Orleans was being rebuilt, the Saints continued an unlikely season that ended with a 10-6 record. In the playoffs, they beat the Eagles and made it to the NFC Championship Game. Though they fell one game short of the Super Bowl, their season was so far from disappointing.

"Sean Payton did such a tremendous job of changing the culture," former Saints cornerback Mike McKenzie told The Athletic's Jeff Duncan in 2020. "No one really knew what was going on with us. You hear about all of the stories of what people had to do to get back into their homes and just to get back to the city. Just to think about how much excitement and how much joy we brought and simply being able to play the game, before the game had been won, everybody was there to witness the return of this city to the world."

4. HOF head coach Bill Parcells was a 'father figure' for Payton

After stints with the Eagles and Giants, Payton went to his third NFC East team in 2003 when Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells hired him to be the Cowboys' assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach. Parcells made the decision before he had even met Payton, as ESPN's Mike Triplett reported in 2020. He hired Payton over the phone, and then they met when Jerry Jones' private plane flew them to Dallas.

"I'll never forget it," Payton told Triplett. "We spoke football the whole way."

While it took time for the two to build trust, Parcells eventually allowed Payton to call plays on offense, which at the time was described by the Associated Press in 2005 an "unusual relinquishment of control" for the Cowboys' head coach. Parcells estimated that he had called plays every season he coached since 1993 or 1994.

As Payton told Triplett, Parcells became a "father figure."