Five things to know about new Broncos DE Zach Allen

After the Broncos signed defensive end Zach Allen, learn more about him and his journey to Denver with these five facts:

1. After nearly quitting football in high school, he became Connecticut's Player of the Year

As he hoped to become a professional athlete, Allen originally didn't see much a future in football, as opposed to in basketball or baseball. Playing offensive line didn't feel like much fun and his chances at going pro in football, as a result, seemed slim. So, as he told Boston College’s “The Heights” magazine, he told his coach he wanted to quit.

That coach — Lou Marinelli, winner of 13 Connecticut high-school state championships — pushed back on that.

"He said, 'I don't want you for offensive line, I just want you to play the game and we'll figure it out,'" Allen recalled. "And I ended up playing outside linebacker, loved it, was able to start my sophomore year, and just rolled with it."

On the edge, Allen was dominant for New Canaan High School. In addition to helping the Rams to two state titles, he set the school's sack record and was named Gatorade State Player of the Year in 2014.