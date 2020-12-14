Denver Broncos | News

Drew Lock nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week after four-TD game vs. Carolina

Dec 14, 2020 at 08:49 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a career day in which he threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, quarterback Drew Lock has been named one of three nominees for Week 14 FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Fans can vote for Lock by clicking here.

Lock completed 21-of-27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns for a passer rating of 149.5, which is the third-highest single-game passer rating in franchise history, behind just Peyton Manning and John Elway. It was also the first time since 2016 that a Broncos quarterback has thrown for four or more touchdowns without an interception.

This is the first time Lock has been nominated for the weekly award. He is the first Broncos quarterback to be nominated since Trevor Siemian, who was up for the award in 2016 after his own four-touchdown, zero-interception day against Cincinnati and in 2017 after a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.

This is the third time this season a Broncos player has been nominated for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week. Melvin Gordon III has previously earned that distinction after a Week 4 game against the Jets and the Week 13 game against Kansas City.

To win the award, Lock will have to beat out two other quarterbacks who tossed multiple touchdowns without throwing an interception: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (290 yards, three touchdowns) and Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky (267 yards, three touchdowns).

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL analysts assess Sean Payton's fit in Denver

"His effect on the whole team will be seen, down to having the right complementary defense and more dangerous special teams," Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer wrote.

news

What to expect from the Broncos in Year 1 under HC Sean Payton

"I think it's realistic for our fan base to expect a completely different type of culture," Payton said.

news

A perfect match: Why Sean Payton and the Broncos were the right fit for each other

For the first time in his coaching career, Sean Payton was able to be selective as he looked for his next head-coaching gig.

news

'Maniacal with the details': Top takeaways from HC Sean Payton's introductory press conference

"You can't just say it's only this that's important, right?" Payton said Monday. "Everything matters."

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II 'looking forward to going to work for' new Broncos HC Sean Payton

"He knows what it takes to get to that big stage," Surtain said of Payton.

news

Sacco Sez: Celebrating Buddy Young and Black History Month

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the league's first Black executive.

news

What NFL players, coaches and executives have to say about Broncos HC Sean Payton

"When I think about Sean Payton, he was this blend of, like, the exact way that I would want a head coach to be," Drew Brees said.

news

Five things to know about new Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton

Get to know more about Payton's fascinating career as the Super Bowl-winning coach joins the Broncos.

news

Broncos name Sean Payton as Head Coach

The Broncos have chosen a proven winner as their next head coach.

news

'To be in this stage early in my career, I'm truly blessed': Pat Surtain II reflects on his first Pro Bowl from Las Vegas

Amid a busy week in Las Vegas, cornerback Pat Surtain II discusses the many accolades he earned after his second pro season.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II to compete in Best Catch competition at Pro Bowl Games

As the new-look Pro Bowl Games begin, Broncos fans will have a chance to watch cornerback Pat Surtain II compete in a pair of challenges.

news

Mile High Morning: A look back at when the Broncos went back-to-back in Super Bowl XXXIII on the 24th anniversary

"They were saying they were going to make John Elway beat them," Rod Smith said. "Hey, you got what you asked for!"

Advertising