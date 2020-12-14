Drew Lock nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week after four-TD game vs. Carolina

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After a career day in which he threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, quarterback Drew Lock has been named one of three nominees for Week 14 FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Lock completed 21-of-27 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns for a passer rating of 149.5, which is the third-highest single-game passer rating in franchise history, behind just Peyton Manning and John Elway. It was also the first time since 2016 that a Broncos quarterback has thrown for four or more touchdowns without an interception.

This is the first time Lock has been nominated for the weekly award. He is the first Broncos quarterback to be nominated since Trevor Siemian, who was up for the award in 2016 after his own four-touchdown, zero-interception day against Cincinnati and in 2017 after a four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys.

This is the third time this season a Broncos player has been nominated for FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week. Melvin Gordon III has previously earned that distinction after a Week 4 game against the Jets and the Week 13 game against Kansas City.