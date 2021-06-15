Drew Lock feeling 'without a doubt' more comfortable in second season in Pat Shurmur's offense

"As far as having a little more time and reps under the belt with everybody, it does feel good," Lock said. "It feels right. It feels like I thought it would, where you go back — this is only my second time playing under the same offensive coordinator, and it just feels comfortable. You feel good going out there, you're excited to go out there every day. You get to make some sort of stride. You're not stagnant one day, you're not taking a couple steps back. You're making a stride somewhere. You don't necessarily always get to do that when you're trying to figure out and learn things for the first time."

At the day-to-day level, it's also afforded Lock and the offense the ability to focus on more than just getting a baseline understanding of the system. Instead, they can drill down into the finer points of execution, including trying to assess protections and adjusting for expected blitzes.

"I see a lot of things that we're building on, so to say, where we get to focus on some minor details now instead of maybe last year focusing on some bigger-picture things," Lock said. "I think that will help us be 10 times better in the long run."

At an individual level, Lock himself is also using the opportunity to evolve as a quarterback with his footwork in a way that he couldn't really explore when he was learning the offense in 2020. When he left college after the 2018 season, Lock prepared for plays with his right foot forward, then switched to playing with his left foot forward in his first two NFL seasons, though he and the Broncos attempted to make it more square recently.

"I was not ignorant to the fact, but Coach Shula tried to get me to change that earlier," Lock said. "Just as far as being comfortable and getting the plays out last year and whatnot, I kept that left foot forward. And with some time, he said, 'When you start practicing this offseason, let's switch it up to a little more square stance, get the feet firing a little quicker.'"

As minicamp nears its end and the Broncos prepare for an extensive period away from UCHealth Training Center before training camp, Lock will have few opportunities to continue to settle in before a heated training camp battle for the starting position gets underway. But Lock's resolve to continue his growth means that time away won't mean time off from the work necessary to be ready for the season.