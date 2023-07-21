Dr. Condoleezza Rice reflects on first year as a Broncos owner, football background and more in conversation with Carrie Walton Penner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group approaches the first anniversary of its purchase of the Denver Broncos, Owner Dr. Condoleezza Rice sat down for a question-and-answer conversation moderated by fellow Broncos Owner Carrie Walton Penner with team staff members on Thursday.

Over the course of the nearly hour-long discussion, Dr. Rice delved into a wide array of topics, from sports to lessons learned throughout her years in government and academia. With that experience, Dr. Rice was able to speak on characteristics that drive strong cultures, her background in different fields, her memories as a Broncos fan and much more.

"You've done so many amazing things in leadership positions," Walton Penner said. "… There are very few [people] who go by a single name and everyone knows who you're talking about."

Here are just a few of the memorable moments from the former U.S. secretary of state's visit to Centura Health Training Center:

PASSION TO PROFESSION

A central reason Dr. Rice chose to dive into the world of football after spending much of her life working the worlds of foreign policy and academic administration is that her father cultivated a love for the sport and a knowledge of the game to back it up.

"He taught me everything about the sport," Dr. Rice said. "Honestly, my fondest memories with my dad are around football. Watching the great Jim Brown and the Cleveland Browns [or] when we moved here, sitting in the south stands [of Mile High Stadium] with my parents. We would watch football every Sunday. My dad was also a Presbyterian minister, so he would end service when the NFL was on just a little early so we could get home in time for the kickoff.

"… He really wanted me to know the X's and O's of football. So he would say, when I was 7 years old, 'Condoleezza, what are they doing?' 'Daddy, that's a trap block.' 'So what are they doing now?' 'They're setting up a screen, Daddy.' So it was really about the game. I just loved it, have always loved it."

Previously, Dr. Rice was a member of the College Football Playoff selection committee, helping to select the teams that would compete in the four-team tournament from 2014-16.

"[It] was probably the best committee I've ever been on," Dr. Rice said. "… On a Saturday, I would watch 12 football games. On Sunday, I'd watch coaches cutups. We'd go to Dallas on Monday, we'd deliberate and we'd release the rankings on Tuesday and start all over again on the following Monday. I was living and breathing football and loving it. This gives me another chance to do something a little bit different."

ORANGE CRUSH ROOTS

Dr. Rice is not new to Broncos fandom, as she and her family moved to Denver in 1967, when she was about 13. She later attended the University of Denver, where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1974 and a Ph.D in 1981.

Over those years in Denver, Dr. Rice became a diehard Broncos fan.

"I did grow up in Denver, and this team to this town is a completely symbiotic relationship, and this town lives and dies with the Broncos," Dr. Rice said. "… I have a sense of responsibility to return to this town a Broncos franchise that is worthy of the energy and the trust and the psychic energy that this fan base puts into it. I believe we can do that. And by the way, it's not just this town, as you mentioned. This is a regional team. People in Wyoming and Utah, they love the Broncos.