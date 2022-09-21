Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Broncos will take on the 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 25 at 6:20 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After topping the Texans, the Broncos will look to build on their first win of the season as the 49ers come to town for "Sunday Night Football." Quarterback Russell Wilson will face a familiar foe in a former NFC West rival, and he could use another great performance from wide receiver Courtland Sutton — especially if fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy remains out with a rib injury that forced him to leave Denver's Week 2 game. Against a pass rush led by defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, Wilson will need to make decisions quickly and be at his most agile to avoid them in the backfield. A good day from the Broncos' rushing tandem of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III could go a long way, but the 49ers' rush defense, led by linebacker Fred Warner, currently ranks No. 1 in the league in yards allowed per carry.

Defensively, the Broncos now face a more experienced quarterback under center with a different style of play after starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. In his place will be the former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped lead the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance a year ago. While three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is still waiting to make his 2022 debut because of a groin injury, Garoppolo still has 2021 first-team All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel, who can shoulder the load on offense.

INJURY UPDATE

Note: The Broncos and 49ers will update their injury reports throughout the week, and that information will be reflected here when available. To stay up to date, you can checkthis pagefor the most recently available report.

According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder) are "day to day" after suffering injuries during Sunday's win over Houston, and they did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did the following Broncos: Gregory (knee), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and CB Darius Phillips (hamstring). WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip), ILB Josey Jewell (calf) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were limited. And OL Billy Turner and CB K'Waun Williams were full participants.

The biggest injury question for San Francisco will likely be whether Kittle will be able to play. The star tight end has practiced just once since the regular season began and has yet to play in a game this season.

WATCH ON TV: NBC

Play-by-Play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline: Melissa Stark

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)

Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke

Analyst: Mike Golic

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

