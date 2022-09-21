Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

MATCHUP

After topping the Texans, the Broncos will look to build on their first win of the season as the 49ers come to town for "Sunday Night Football." Quarterback Russell Wilson will face a familiar foe in a former NFC West rival, and he could use another great performance from wide receiver Courtland Sutton — especially if fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy remains out with a rib injury that forced him to leave Denver's Week 2 game. Against a pass rush led by defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, Wilson will need to make decisions quickly and be at his most agile to avoid them in the backfield. A good day from the Broncos' rushing tandem of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III could go a long way, but the 49ers' rush defense, led by linebacker Fred Warner, currently ranks No. 1 in the league in yards allowed per carry.

Defensively, the Broncos now face a more experienced quarterback under center with a different style of play after starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week. In his place will be the former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped lead the 49ers to an NFC Championship Game appearance a year ago. While three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle is still waiting to make his 2022 debut because of a groin injury, Garoppolo still has 2021 first-team All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel, who can shoulder the load on offense.

According to Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder) are "day to day" after suffering injuries during Sunday's win over Houston, and they did not practice on Wednesday. Neither did the following Broncos: Gregory (knee), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), G/C Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and CB Darius Phillips (hamstring). WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip), ILB Josey Jewell (calf) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were limited. And OL Billy Turner and CB K'Waun Williams were full participants.