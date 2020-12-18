Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch, listen and live stream

Dec 18, 2020 at 08:00 AM

The Broncos (5-8) will take on the Buffalo Bills (10-3) at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After a wonderfully patient effort against the Panthers resulted in four touchdown passes and zero interceptions, Drew Lock may face a tougher task to do the same against Buffalo. The Bills' secondary, led by 2019 first-team All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White and veteran safety Jordan Poyer, is particularly opportunistic with 21 total takeaways. But this is not the same stingy Bills defense of 2019 that allowed 30 or more points in just one game; Buffalo has given up at least 30 points four times this season, including one game allowing 42 points. That means that Lock could have opportunities to find Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Co. through the air, or perhaps the rushing attack could find success with Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay, should they be able to play.

Instead, Buffalo's strength lies in its offense this year. In his third season, quarterback Josh Allen has been a revelation; he's thrown for 3,641 yards, 28 touchdowns and just nine interceptions, and he's rushed for six additional touchdowns. Stefon Diggs has been his main target, as he's made 100 receptions for 1,167 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games, but Cole Beasley has been dangerous, too. The ninth-year veteran has set a new career high in receiving yards (838) and is on track to surpass his best mark in receptions.

INJURY UPDATE

The Broncos have designated four Broncos — Gordon(shoulder), Lindsay(hip), guard Graham Glasgow(foot) and safety Trey Marshall (shin) — as questionable for Saturday's game. However, the team will get left tackle Garett Bolles and tight end Noah Fant back after they missed Sunday's game with an illness.

Denver is also preparing for Taylor Russolino's first NFL game as the team’s kicker, as Brandon McManus remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Buffalo gave injury designations to just two players. Reserve safety Jaquan Johnson is out with an ankle injury and tight end Lee Smith is questionable with a knee injury.

WATCH ON TV: NFL Network

Play-by-Play: Adam Amin

Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline: Lindsay Czarniak

WATCH ON MOBILE

In-market fans can stream the game on DenverBroncos.com or in the Broncos 365 app via mobile web on iOS on iPhones and iPads and through the Yahoo Sports app. Streaming is available on Android devices on the Yahoo Sports app only.

LISTEN LIVE

NATIONAL RADIO (Westwood One)

Play-by-Play: Ryan Radtke

Analyst: Rod Woodson

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

