Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM

The Broncos will take on the Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 14 at 8:20 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

Under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football," the Broncos will unveil their new offense and hope to present a team ready to carry forth the potential that flashed in Drew Lock's 4-1 finish to the 2019 season. The unit has added plenty of talent with Melvin Gordon III, Graham Glasgow, Jerry Jeudy and several other draft picks. But while the offense finds its footing, Head Coach Vic Fangio and Co. will rely on the defense, which was 10th in the NFL in points allowed a year ago, to provide the bedrock for the team.

Against Tennessee, the Broncos will find a worthy opponent on both fronts. The Titans boast the 2019 rushing leader in Derrick Henry, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill won 2019 Comeback Player of the Year honors after leading the NFL in passer rating, so the defense will face a different challenge from their matchup a year ago, when the Titans started Marcus Mariota. With Von Miller out for perhaps the season, the Broncos will rely on Bradley Chubb and a stout secondary to pressure Tannehill into a difficult outing as the line and linebackers look to contain Henry.

Defensively, Tennessee will look different, too. After trading five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to Denver, the Titans are hoping to see continued growth from young pass rusher Harold Landry and 2019 first-round pick Jeffery Simmons. They'll get some help, too, on the edge after the Titans signed three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.

If the Broncos learned one thing last year, it may have been that a slow start is extremely difficult to overcome. After starting 0-4, the Broncos desperately tried to climb out of hole that could have easily gone the other way. Three of those four losses came by eight or fewer points, including two by only two points. Had the Broncos just split those first two games, one wonders if they would have been able to earn a playoff seed.

INJURY UPDATE

The big question for the Broncos will be whether Courtland Sutton will be able to play after injuring his shoulder during Thursday's practice. Sutton is listed as questionable, and Head Coach Vic Fangio said Saturday that he'll need to see him do 10 jumping jacks before Monday to know if he's ready to play.

"He's got to pass the most primitive test there is," Fangio said. "That's what I told him and the trainers. He's got to be able to do 10 jumping jacks. If he can do 10 jumping jacks, he can play."

Aside from Sutton, rookie WR KJ Hamler is also questionable. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, guard Graham Glasgow and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who each were limited in practice on Thursday will be available to play Monday.

Linebacker Mark Barron and pass rusher Miller are out. Miller's injury will possibly keep him out the entire season.

The Titans, meanwhile, will be without at least five players. OL Jamil Douglas, OLB Derick Roberson, OLB Vic Beasley Jr., RB Darrynton Evans and CB Adoree' Jackson were all ruled out on Saturday. WR Corey Davis is also listed as questionable.

WATCH ON TV: ESPN

Local affiliate: KTVD Channel 20

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy

Analysts: Brian Griese and Louis Riddick

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available for local and prime-time Broncos games in the Broncos 365 official app for iOS and Android devices and through the Yahoo! Sports app.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

LISTEN LIVE

NATIONAL RADIO (Westwood One)

Play-by-play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

SPANISH RADIO (KNRV - 1150 AM)

Play-by-Play: Carlos Valdez

Analyst: Salvador Hernandez

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

