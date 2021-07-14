Denver Broncos release 2021 Media Guide

The Denver Broncos' 2021 Media Guide is the definitive publication for information on the Broncos. Produced by the media relations department, the 680-page book contains player and coach profiles, the team's complete record book and much more. This year, the front cover features 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and John Lynch, and the back cover pays tribute to Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, who passed away on Jan. 1, 2021.