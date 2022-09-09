Denver Broncos | News

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

Sep 09, 2022 at 08:17 AM

The Broncos will take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6:15 p.m. MT.

MATCHUP

After months of anticipation, the wait for the Broncos' season opener — and Russell Wilson's debut — is nearly over. The matchup, also notable of course for being Wilson's first game at Lumen Field as a visitor following the offseason blockbuster trade, will place the Broncos back in the spotlight on "Monday Night Football" in what is expected to be a wild environment that could also be an emotional one. But aside from that central story, this game will also provide a first real look at what this year's Broncos offense will look like, as designed and implemented by Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. The ensemble cast around Wilson at receiver (led by Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy) and at running back (led by Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III) is a talented bunch, but will there be growing pains in Week 1? And in a new blocking scheme, how will the offensive line fare against the Seahawks' defensive front with old friend Shelby Harris on the other side? We'll have to watch to find out.

Against the Seahawks, Denver's defense will also face some exceptional talent. Cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby will have to deal with wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and former Broncos tight end Noah Fant will also work to stretch Denver's defense. At long last, Denver's veteran pass-rushing tandem of Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory should also take the field, and against rookie starters Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, they could find opportunities to get to quarterback Geno Smith.

A deafening atmosphere awaits the Broncos in Seattle, and even though it's only first game of the season, it feels like there's a lot on the line as Denver hopes to begin its march to the playoffs with a win.

INJURY UPDATE

Ahead of the opener, the Broncos appear to be at full health or at least close to it. On Thursday, Denver reported that Gregory (shoulder/knee), WR KJ Hamler (knee/hip), ILB Josey Jewell (calf) and T Billy Turner (knee) were limited in practice while ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow) was a full participant.

Seattle's practice report is considerably larger. Four Seahawks did not participate in Thursday's practice: RB Kenneth Walker III (hernia), LS Tyler Ott (shoulder), CB Artie Burns (groin) and LB Alton Robinson (knee). Five players were limited: T Jake Curhan (elbow), G Damien Lewis (knee/ankle), CB Sidney Jones IV (concussion), LB Boye Mafe (shoulder) and S Ryan Neal (ankle). Guard Gabe Jackson was also on the injury report, but he was listed as a full participant.

Note: The Broncos and Seahawks will update their injury reports throughout the week and will be reflected here when available. To stay up to date, you can check this page for the most recently available report.

WATCH ON TV: ESPN/ABC

Play-by-Play: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline: Lisa Salters

WATCH ON MOBILE: NFL+

Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL's new exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, as well as live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also include full game replays across devices.

Click here for other ways to watch.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL ENGLISH RADIO (KOA - 850 AM/94.1 FM)

Play-by-Play: Dave Logan

Analyst: Rick Lewis

Sideline: Susie Wargin

NATIONAL RADIO (WESTWOOD ONE)

Play-by-Play: Kevin Harlan

Analyst: Kurt Warner

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow the Broncos for live game-day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Instagram: @Broncos

Twitter: @Broncos

Facebook: Denver Broncos

