CB Pat Surtain II selected to second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team

Jan 10, 2024 at 09:21 AM
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The awards keep coming.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been selected to the second annual NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, the NFLPA announced Wednesday.

Surtain was selected to the inaugural NFLPA Players' All-Pro team following the 2022 season.

The Broncos' star cornerback adds the accomplishment to several honors he has already received for his 2023 campaign, including a Pro Bowl nod and Demaryius Thomas Team MVP Award.

Surtain started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023 and recorded one interception and 12 passes defensed. He is the first player in franchise history to post double-digit passes defensed in each of his first three seasons.

The third-year player limited a number of top receivers this season, including holding Las Vegas' Davante Adams to two catches for 32 yards in Week 1, Buffalo's Stefon Diggs to two receptions for 41 yards in Week 10 and Cleveland's Amari Cooper to one reception for 11 yards in Week 12.

The NFLPA Players' All-Pro team is voted on by active NFL players, and each player is eligible to vote for the position group of which they are a part and the position group they face off against on the field. Players cannot vote for themselves or teammates, and players are ineligible for the team if they've missed five or more games as of Week 15.

