Adding to a legacy: Russell Wilson poised to continue impressive career in Denver

Some players shy away from grandiose questions about their legacy. They focus on the day-to-day process, deflecting big-picture hypotheticals.

Wilson isn't one of those players.

Perhaps because of his success — no quarterback in NFL history has as many wins through his first 10 seasons as Wilson — the Broncos' new starting quarterback leans into the responsibility and privilege of having a lasting legacy.

Wilson, whose unrelenting obsession with winning may be unmatched by his peers across the league, has long thought about how he wants his game to be remembered.

"I always do," Wilson says in August when asked if he considers the legacy he'll leave. "Every day I wake up, that's what I've always thought about. When I was a young kid, I thought about it. When I was watching Joe Montana, when I was watching Peyton Manning and Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Going to college, I always thought about it when I was at NC State and Wisconsin. My dad always used to tell me, 'You should play for this guy named Barry Alvarez one day.' I ended up going there [and] playing at Wisconsin.

"I went to Seattle, [and I] thought about it the day I got there and I was the third-string quarterback. The first day, I said, 'You know what? I'm going to win this job. I'm going to play here for a long time.' I was fortunate to be able to play an amazing decade there. What a great gift it is. And then to be able to hopefully play my last decade here, it would be a blessing.

"For me, every day I think about the legacy of it all."

During his first 10 years in the NFL, he certainly built the foundation of an indelible career. When Wilson arrived in Seattle, incumbent starter Tarvaris Jackson and prized free-agent addition Matt Flynn stood in the way of a starting job. Behind a strong preseason performance, Wilson surpassed both of them — and proceeded to lead the Seahawks to their third-highest win total of all time as a rookie. Wilson earned a Pro Bowl nod that season, as he would in nine of his first 10 years.

During Wilson's tenure, the Seahawks won fewer than 10 games just twice, and they finished with a losing record just once. Even in that campaign — which came last season as Wilson missed time with a finger injury — the electric quarterback threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions in 14 games. A Super Bowl XLVIII champion, Wilson has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in four of his last six complete seasons, and he's thrown at least 30 touchdowns five times in that span. Wilson's quarterback rating has topped out over 100 in seven of his NFL seasons, and he's never posted a year with a quarterback rating below 92.6.

Wilson's best statistical season came in 2020, as he led Seattle to 12 wins and completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his passes while throwing 40 touchdowns and just 13 interceptions.

And, as mentioned, Wilson's 113 wins, including in the postseason, are the most in NFL history through a quarterback's first 10 seasons. He has Manning beaten by a single win.

Wilson, though, knows that none of his success would come without the nearly unending effort that he's turned in throughout his career and early in his time in Denver.