Broncos' Week 18 game vs. Chargers set for Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:25 p.m. MT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The time and date for the Broncos' season finale are officially set.

Denver will host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2:25 p.m. MT at Empower Field at Mile High, the NFL announced Monday.

The Broncos will look to earn their first division win of the season in Sunday's meeting with the Chargers, who currently hold the top wild-card spot in the AFC.

Denver's last division win came against the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High in 2021, as cornerback Pat Surtain II recorded a pick-six to help seal the win.