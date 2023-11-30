Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions set for prime-time slot on Saturday, Dec. 16 on NFL Network

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are headed back to prime time.

Denver's previously unscheduled Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions has been set for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6:15 p.m. MT on NFL Network.

The Broncos' matchup against the Lions was one of five Week 15 games that were previously unscheduled, and three of those contests are now slated for Saturday.

Denver is now set to play five prime-time games this season, as the Broncos will return home in Week 16 to host the Patriots on Sunday night in another nationally televised NFL Network game.

The Broncos' meeting with the Lions figures to be among the most compelling games of Week 15. The Broncos have won five consecutive games to thrust themselves into the playoff race, while the Lions currently hold an 8-3 record and the NFC North lead.