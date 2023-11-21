Denver Broncos | News

Broncos' Week 13 matchup at Texans moved to 12 p.m. CT

Nov 21, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the most compelling matchups of Week 13 will now kick off a few hours earlier.

In a battle of playoff hopefuls, Denver will now face the Houston Texans at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 3 at NRG Stadium, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The Broncos and Texans were previously slated to play at 3:05 p.m. CT.

The Broncos' matchup with the Texans will feature a pair of surging teams, as Denver sits at 5-5 and Houston holds a 6-4 mark. Houston has won four of its last five games and six of its last eight after an 0-2 start. The Broncos, meanwhile, have won four games in a row and five of their last seven matchups.

Denver will face the Browns with a chance to improve to 6-5, while Houston will aim to move to 7-4 — and first place in the AFC South — with a win over Jacksonville this weekend.

Rookie phenom C.J. Stroud quarterbacks the Texans and has thrown for 2,962 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 starts.

The earlier kickoff time will mark the third time this season the Broncos have played in the early window.

The following games will also be played at the same time on CBS: Colts at Titans, Chargers at Patriots and Cardinals at Steelers.

